Mini Aceman comes out of hiding as EV-only ‘junior Countryman’

Aceman will be offered in two versions, both electric as combustion engine never received consideration during development.

Showcased as a concept just over two years ago, Mini, after a comparatively short teaser campaign, has removed the candy-like camouflage wrap from the Aceman as its segment filler between the Cooper Hatch and all-new Countryman.

“Shrunken” Countryman

Its introduction bringing the brand’s SUV/crossover count to two after the latter, the Aceman not only indirectly replaces the Paceman that exited production eight years ago, but also the Clubman after parent company, BMW, announced last year that a third generation won’t materialise due to slow sales.

Dimensionally, the Aceman measures 4 075 mm long, 1 754 mm wide and 1 495 mm tall while riding on a wheelbase measuring 2 605 mm.

Similar to sibling its, seating is provided for five, but, unsurprisingly, with less boot space that ranges from 300 mm to 1 005-litres with the 60/40 split rear seat folded down.

More compact than the Countryman, the Aceman has been designed from the off as an electric vehicle only. Image: Mini

Incorporating Mini’s latest styling, the Aceman appears little watered down from the concept as it retains LED headlights and sealed grille, whose outer surround can be finished in silver or gloss black.

Sporting the same flat tailgate as the Countryman, in addition to the Union Jack taillight clusters, a choice of five trim levels will be offered, the flagship, for now, being the semi-sporty John Cooper Works (JCW) Trim that debuted on the Cooper SE last year.

Typically Mini inside

Aceman’s cabin retains the same design as the Cooper and Countryman, meaning the standard fitting of the 9.4-inch OLED infotainment system. Image: Mini

Riding on alloy wheels ranging in size from 17 to 19-inches, the Aceman’s interior conforms to the look and design of the Cooper Hatch and Countryman, with the 9.4-inch OLED infotainment system taking pride of place, complete with Mini’s take on BMW’s 9.0 operating system.

Offering an extensive array of material options and colours, the Aceman retains the physical switchgear below the infotainment display, as well as eight driving modes including the Go-Kart setting.

A panoramic sunroof can be specified as an option, while the seat fabric no longer features a leather option. Image: Mini

The latest Mini to eschew any form of leather as part of the brand’s move towards complete electrification by 2030, a further addition is a surround-view camera system as part of the optional Park Assist that comprises four side cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors.

EV from the start

Billed as being both sporty and with “outstanding driving dynamics”, the initial Aceman powertrain line-up consists of two electric options as a result of being an EV-only model.

A total of 300-litres can be stored inside the boot. Image: Mini

Shared with the Cooper, the entry-level Aceman E produces 135kW/290Nm thanks to a 42.5-kWh lithium-ion battery pack that allows for a range of 310 km. The claimed top speed is 160 km/h with 0-100 km/h taking 7.9 seconds.

With the bigger 54.2-kWh battery in place, the top-spec Aceman SE develops 160kW/330Nm, which translates to a top speed of 170 km/h, 0-100 km/h in 7.1 seconds and a range of 406 km.

Boot space with the rear seats down totals 1 005-litres. Image: Mini

As standard, both receive an 11 kW on-board charger, however, DC fast charging requires a waiting time of 30 minutes from 10-80% with the E supporting a network of up to 75 kW and the SE up to 95 kW.

Arrival unknown

Initially set to be built in China as part of its platform having been co-developed between BMW and Great Wall Motors (GWM) similar to the Cooper E and SE, pricing for the Aceman remains unknown, with the same applying to South African market availability.

While BMW South Africa did confirm the roll-out of Mini models from the second quarter of this year, expectations point to the Aceman only arriving in 2025 should eventual approval be given.

