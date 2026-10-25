Brabus 900 Rocket Edition Cabrio: SUV meets supercar

Brabus is expanding its Rocket Portfolio with an exclusive open-top supercar based on the Mercedes-AMG G 63 SUV.

It is stated that the three core Brabus disciplines come together in what can only be described as one extraordinary supercar.

And these are advanced coachbuilding, high-performance engineering and exclusive design inside and out.

The car’s side profile is shaped by its king-size 24-inch wheels, wide fenders with exposed-carbon accents. Picture: Supplied

OEM quality standards

The open-top four-door body with its electrically operated soft top was engineered by the Brabus development team using state-of-the-art CAD and simulation technology.

More than 500 newly developed components, manufactured to OEM-quality standards, form the basis of the sophisticated two-piece roof system.

The soft top, which features a heated safety-glass rear window, opens or closes in just 20 seconds.

Following completion, every Brabus 900 Rocket Edition Cabrio undergoes more than ten hours of continuous water testing in a climate chamber to verify the integrity of the entire roof and sealing system

While extensive structural engineering ensures a level of rigidity equal to that of the fixed-roof vehicle.

Exposed carbon

Beyond its special two-tone paint finish combining matte and high-gloss black, the Brabus 900 Rocket Edition Cabrio widebody design gives the supercar its unmistakable appearance with exposed-carbon elements.

The centre sections of all seats are perforated with equal precision to retain the seat-climate functions. Picture: Supplied

24-inch wheels

The 24-inch Brabus “Platinum Edition” forged wheels are tailor-made for the widened fenders.

They offer an evolved interpretation of the legendary Monoblock II three-spoke design and are complemented by exposed-carbon aeroblades.

The 10Jx24 front wheels are fitted with 295/30 ZR 24 tyres. At the rear, the wheels measure an imposing twelve inches in width and are fitted with 345/25 ZR 24 tires.

3.7 to 100 km/h

True to the Rocket philosophy, this new supercar is powered by the Brabus Rocket 900 V8 twin-turbocharged engine.

With its displacement increased to 4.5-litres and a sophisticated high-performance Brabus turbocharging system, it produces 662 kW and 1 250 Nm of torque. Which is 231 kW more than the standard Mercedes-AMG G 63 powerplant.

The Brabus 900 Rocket Edition Cabrio accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds. Its top speed is electronically limited to 240 km/h.

The open-top four-door body with its electrically operated soft top was engineered by the Brabus development team. Picture: Supplied

Finest materials

The interior offers exclusivity in its purest form. The cabin is finished in the company’s in-house upholstery shop using the finest black leather and Alcantara.

High-gloss-sealed carbon trim throughout the cockpit and pedal pads made from the same material emphasize the supercar’s performance-focused character.

Only 50 available

Production of the Brabus 900 Rocket Edition Cabrio is limited to just 50 units worldwide. And each vehicle will be individually manufactured to the wishes of its buyer.

If you could get on the list, then the starting price of 890 740 Euros before import costs and any other duties wont faze you.