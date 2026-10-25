Wraps come off ‘new’ generation Chery Tiggo 7

The new Tiggo 7 is a likely, but not confirmed, entity for South Africa in 2027

Introduced in its home market six years ago, Chery officially showcased what it described as the all-new generation Tiggo 7 at its International User Summit in Wuhu this week.

What has changed?

Joining the rugged Tiggo X7 also revealed at the event, the “new” Tiggo 7 appears identical to the current model, but with a number of admittedly small changes included.

These include a slightly revised grille, now with a completely black finish, sideways U-shaped graphics for the LED headlight clusters, new alloy wheel designs and mirrors.

Along with restyled bumpers, the exhibited model also sported a LiDAR module on it roof, plus what appears to be side-mounted cameras on its front wings. No images of the rear were provided.

New interior confirmed

While not seen, Britain’s Auto Express reports that the interior has undergone a more extensive transformation by featuring a new dashboard now housing a portrait-style infotainment display.

Reported new specification items is a full dashboard width ambient lighting system plus ventilated and heated front seats, which feature a massaging function and, in the case of the passengers’, an ottoman-style folding footrest.

Up front?

According to Chery’s global website, the Tiggo 7 has an overall length of 4 600mm and wheelbase of 2 700mm, which compares to the 4 553mm and 2 670mm of the current model.

As with the Tiggo X7, no technical details were announced. However, expectations point to it having the same selection of combustion and plug-in hybrid powertrains as the present-day Tiggo 7.

South Africa bound?

Whereas the Tiggo X7 has, reportedly, been approved for South Africa from the third quarter of next year, the outlook for the new Tiggo 7 is less clear, though, chances are it could debut around the same time as well.

At is stands, more details will only likely emerge in the new year.