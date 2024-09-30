Brad Binder reunites with KTM ally Aki Ajo for 2025 MotoGP season

South African won the 2016 Moto3 world title with experienced Finn by his side.

While the current MotoGP season has turned pear-shaped for Brad Binder, his Red Bull KTM team is putting things in place to put up a better challenge in 2025.

The Austrian manufacturer on Monday announced that Aki Ajo will become its premier class factory outfit’s team manager in 2025. This comes a day after KTM decided not to keep Francesco Guidotti, the team boss since 2022, beyond the current season.

Ajo, which KTM regards as a “long-standing friend and ally”, has overseen ten Grand Prix rider’s titles since starting his own team in 2001. These include Binder’s 2016 Moto3 title and 2025 team-mate Pedro Acosta’s 2021 Moto3 and 2024 Moto2 in the colours of Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Ajo has pedigree

KTM now hopes the 56-year-old Finn can help them deliver the ultimate prize; the MotoGP title. The closest they have been in their eight seasons in the premier class was Binder’s fourth place last year.

“We have a special relationship and a very close collaboration with Aki and so we felt this was the best decision to take the MotoGP project forward,” said Pit Beier, KTM motorsports director.

“He has won titles with both of the riders that will be in the pitbox for 2025 but that knowledge is just part of the skillset he will bring. We know we can count on a lot of pedigree and, of course, Aki knows our company and the way we race.”

Brad Binder drops in title race

Binder had a weekend to forget at the Indonesia Grand Prix where he lost his fifth place in the MotoGP title race to Acosta. He did manage to finish the main race in eighth place after starting 19th on the grid, but will be disappointed he didn’t grab more points in a race only a dozen riders finished.

“It’s been a long weekend and I’m looking forward to see how we’ll manage in Japan next week,” Binder said.

Darryn Binder shines

The Mandalika circuit was a much happier place for Brad Binder’s brother Darryn Binder. The Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP finished fifth, his best placing yet in Moto2.

The show now heads to Motegi later this for the Japan MotoGP, the third event of a triple header.