Binder: Sleeping at home and racing at Kyalami will be ‘sick’

Red Bull KTM star hopeful Jozi can be added to MotoGP calendar in two to three years.

While winning the world championship tops Brad Binder’s MotoGP wish list, there is something that would make him really happy. Being able to race in a motorcycle Grand Prix at Kyalami in Johannesburg.

The Red Bull KTM rider has repeated his strong desire to have a “home” race on the MotoGP podcast Last in the Brakes recently.

Brad Binder would love it

“I would love it to happen. I could never imagine sleeping in my own bed at home and then going to a MotoGP race. That would be pretty sick,” Binder said.

It was reported last year that Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit was on the verge of being included on the Formula One calendar, but that the deal fell through at the last minute. South Africa’s weak stance on the war between Russia and Ukraine allegedly led to the deal being called off.

F1 owners Liberty Media recently became the majority shareholder of MotoGP. It’s well-documented that the company is looking for a foothold to expand F1 into Africa. It would seem like a logical step for MotoGP to follow should Kyalami be considered down the line.

Phakisa all forlorn

Kyalami has hosted premier class bike racing four times, with the last being in 1992. South Africa returned to the calendar in 1999 when Phakisa in the Free State hosted the first of six consecutive races.

With Phakisa a shadow of its former self, Kyalami is the only logical host for a South African Grand Prix. The track holds FIA Grade 2 status and needs a few upgrades in order to be promoted to Grade 1 which will enable it to host F1 and MotoGP racing.

‘“I wouldn’t be surprised if we go there in the next two, three years. I hope so, but have no idea to be honest. But know that it is possible. I’m sure if everything falls into place it can happen,” added Binder.

“When we were kids in South Africa we’d race a lot at the smaller tracks. We would probably go to Kyalami once a year. It was so awesome to go to a big track like that. That was so sick.”

Le Mans action

For the moment, Binder’s focus is on the French Grand Prix at Le Mans this weekend. The KTM man slipped down to seventh in the MotoGP title race after four rounds and will be desperate to fight his way back up the leaderboard.

The sprint race starts at 3pm on Saturday and the main race at 2pm on Sunday.