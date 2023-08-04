Brad Binder needs to make a MotoGP statement at Silverstone

By Jaco Van Der Merwe

Brad Binder will have his work cut out for him as MotoGP resumes at Silverstone this weekend after a six-week break.

The Red Bull KTM rider started the season with a bang with two sprint race wins and two second-place main race finishes in the first four rounds. After showing a marked improvement initially, his RC16 has since struggled to keep up with the high-flying Ducatis of Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi.

To add insult to injury, Binder was demoted from the podium in both the sprint and main race during the last round at the TT Assen. He paid the price for marginally exceeding track limits and his two third places became a fifth and fourth place.

Binder, who is fourth in the title race on 114 points after six rounds, goes into the British MotoGP 80 points behind leader Bagnaia (194). Martin (159) and Bezzecchi (158) has also pulled well clear of the KTM man.

Brad Binder becomes ‘Saturday man’

A good showing in the sprint race at Silverston might be just what Binder needs to gain ground on the leading trio. No less than 41% of his total points have come from sprint races, the highest percentage of all the leading 10 riders.

His sprint success his earned him the moniker of “Saturday man” to go with his “Sunday man” title he earned for being one of the most consistent main race finishers.

Binder recently told the MotoGP podcast what the secret is behind his success in the shorter race format. His two wins from eight sprint races is in stark contrast to his two wins from 60 starts in main races.

Sprint master

“The cool thing for me about the sprint races is that you don’t really worry about the fuel consumption and the tyres. You don’t really stress about the stuff you do over the full distance.

“I go out as hard as I can whatever the numbers of laps the race is,” Binder said.

“I was a little bit worried about it coming into the year, but it has turned out to be super good.”

All eyes will be on six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez this weekend. After much speculation over his future before the break, the Spaniard has declared himself fit and ready to resume his career.

Marquez, who has not finished a main race this season, did not start the main race in the Netherlands due to a broken rib. It was the latest in a long series of physical issues since a major crash in 2020.

Darryn fighting back

Brad’s younger brother Darryn Binder, who rides for Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP in Moto2 this year, will also be raring to go at the British MotoGP.

Darryn is 19th in the Moto2 title race on 12 points, but had to miss three races after suffering a broken right hand in Austin. After failing to finish the first two races after his return, he was back in the pints again in Assen.