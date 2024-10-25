‘Business as usual’ for Brad Binder amid KTM’s financial concerns

South African star sticks to the mantra of 'what wins on Sunday sells on Monday'.

Red Bull KTM star Brad Binder says its business as usual going into the Thailand MotoGP despite the Austrian motorcycle manufacturer’s financial woes.

KTM parent company Pierer Mobility AG’s stock price has been on a slippery slope since 2022. Its share price this week crashed to new low, barely a quarter of what it was in two years ago.

While it seems inevitable that KTM’s extensive motorsports programmes will feel the pinch going forward, Binder says he is just focused on the job at hand.

Brad Binder keeps his chin up

“My understanding is everything continues as normal,” Binder said during an official MotoGP press conference on Thursday.

“The only thing I can do and try and win some races. Apparently what wins on Sunday sells on Monday. That is my new motivation here, so let’s see what happens.”

Binder along with Jorge Martin and Pecco Bagnaia produced an epic finish to the Thailand Grand Prix when the trio crossed the finish line less than half a second apart. But this year the Ducati has been in a league of their own, with Martin, Bagnaia, Marc Marquez and Enea Bastianini miles ahead of fifth-place Binder in the title race.

The gap also shows in the constructors’ standing, with Ducati on 611 points to Binder and his team-mate Jack Miller’s total of 285. And the KTM boys will still need to fend off Aprilia (267) in the last three races of the season in order to finish second.

Happy hunting ground

“It’s a circuit that has worked well for us. Not only last year but before that to,” said Binder.

“None of us [at KTM] want to be finishing where we are each weekend. We want to be a lot further up the grid.

“I feel like we need to keep focusing on what we do on the circuit. We need to take advantage of every single lap. I we do so the result on Saturday and Sunday would be better and the championship and the rest take care of itself.”

Two-horse premier class race

Martin (424) and Bagnaia (404) resumes their two-horse race for the premier class crown at Briram, with Marquez (345) and Bastianini (331) still fighting it out for the last step of the podium.

Binder (192) is 11 points clear of 2025 team-mate Pedro Acosta (181), who missed the last race in Japan due to a shoulder injury.

Both the sprint race on Saturday and main race on Sunday starts at 10am at the 4.55km Buriram International Circuit.