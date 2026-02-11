Changan’s most affordable car on offer in South Africa, the Alsvin

On sale since the beginning of this year, the Changan Alsvin has become popular with compact sedan buyers.

The Changan Alsvin is a model that has been available globally since 2017. And the car not only becomes the entry-level model in Changan’s product range, but also the brand’s direct rival for the Honda Amaze, Kia Pegas and Suzuki DZire.

Only two models on offer

Aesthetically similar to the past-generation Toyota Corolla, the Changan Alsvin measures 4 390mm long, 1 725mm wide, 1 490mm tall and 2 535mm long on the wheelbase front. in addition the car also offers generous legroom for front and rear passengers, and a claimed boot space of 390 litres.

For South Africa, there are only two model derivatives available. With both offering different engine and gearbox options. Starting the range off, the entry-level CS makes use of a normally aspirated 1.4-litre petrol engine that delivers 74kW of power and 135Nm of torque. The only available transmission for this derivative is a five-speed manual.

A seven-inch infotainment system with voice recognition and Bluetooth is standard. Picture: Supplied.

Full list of standard spec

Jumping up to the range topping CE. This derivative pairs a five-speed dual-clutch transmission to a bigger capacity 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that develops slightly more power and torque at 78kW and 145Nm respectively.

The standard spec list for the CS is generous and consists of the following:

body coloured bumpers and door handles;

15-inch alloy wheels;

LED daytime running lights;

multi-function steering wheel;

height-adjustable steering column;

front armrest;

height-adjustable front seats;

dual USB ports;

four-speaker sound system;

air-conditioning;

electric windows;

seven-inch infotainment system;

electric mirrors;

reverse camera;

dual front airbags;

rear parking sensors;

ABS.

Upping the ante, the CE gains a tyre pressure monitoring system, auto-on/off headlights, cruise control and a sunroof.

Alsvin has been a massive sales success in Pakistan. Picture: Supplied.

Pricing

Alsvin 1.5 CS – R238 000

Alsvin 1.5 CE DCT – R271 200

Standard on both variants is a five-year/150 000km warranty. The CE boasts a five-year/75 000km service plan. Which is available as a cost-added option on the CS.