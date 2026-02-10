Incoming range-extending electric iCaur V27 detailed further

V27 will seemingly sit atop the three-model iCaur range when the brand launches its South African market operations in May.

Ahead of its South African launch in May, Chery-owned new energy vehicle brand, iCaur, has released more select details of its range-extending V27.

Arriving in May

Part of an eventual three-model range, the retro-styled V27 will seemingly become the brand’s flagship above the 03T and V23 when it launches in the second quarter of the year.

Shown on local soil at its parent company’s International User Summit in Wuhu last September, the V27 will provide seating for five, and offer up to 1 818-litres of boot space with the rear seats in use.

A stylistic “tribute” to the Defender 110, Toyota Land Cruiser 70-series and Isuzu Trooper, the V27 has dimensions of 5 055 mm in length, a wheelbase of 2 910 mm, height of 1 984 mm and width of 1 976 mm.

Known spec

For South Africa, the V27’s spec sheet will feature a 15.4-inch infotainment system, a 15-speaker sound system, a dual panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and what iCaur calls a “floating Star Island” roof.

Taking pride of place inside is a 15.4-inch infotainment system. Picture: iCaur

Aside from an electronic gear lever and keyless start, the V27 will also have a fragrance dispenser, Driver Attention Alert and an innovative temperature-controlled front armrest.

Dual-motor range extender

On the power front, the V27 combines Chery’s familiar 1.5-litre T-GDI engine with a 34.3-kWh electric motor.

V27’s styling pays indirect tribute to the Isuzu Trooper when looked at from the side and rear. Picture: carscoops.com

Called “Golden Range Extender”, the engine outputs 105 kW on its own, but is used solely to charge the battery and is therefore not connected to the drive wheels.

For South Africa, only the dual-motor, all-wheel drive V27 has received approval, which means outputs of 335 kW, 0-100 km/h in five seconds and a claimed all-electric range of 156 km.

More later

At present, expect more details, including price confirmation, closer to the official launch in May.

