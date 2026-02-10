Motoring

Home » Motoring

Incoming range-extending electric iCaur V27 detailed further

Picture of Charl Bosch

By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

3 minute read

10 February 2026

06:00 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

V27 will seemingly sit atop the three-model iCaur range when the brand launches its South African market operations in May.

iCaur continues detailing V27 ahead of market reveal

V27 will use a range-extending powertrain, with principle power coming from a pair of electric motors. Picture: iCaur

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Ahead of its South African launch in May, Chery-owned new energy vehicle brand, iCaur, has released more select details of its range-extending V27.

Arriving in May

Part of an eventual three-model range, the retro-styled V27 will seemingly become the brand’s flagship above the 03T and V23 when it launches in the second quarter of the year.

ALSO READ: What to expect? Chery-owned iCaur officially launching in May

Shown on local soil at its parent company’s International User Summit in Wuhu last September, the V27 will provide seating for five, and offer up to 1 818-litres of boot space with the rear seats in use.

A stylistic “tribute” to the Defender 110, Toyota Land Cruiser 70-series and Isuzu Trooper, the V27 has dimensions of 5 055 mm in length, a wheelbase of 2 910 mm, height of 1 984 mm and width of 1 976 mm.

Known spec

For South Africa, the V27’s spec sheet will feature a 15.4-inch infotainment system, a 15-speaker sound system, a dual panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and what iCaur calls a “floating Star Island” roof.

iCar reveals more details of rebranded for South Africa iCaur V27
Taking pride of place inside is a 15.4-inch infotainment system. Picture: iCaur

Aside from an electronic gear lever and keyless start, the V27 will also have a fragrance dispenser, Driver Attention Alert and an innovative temperature-controlled front armrest.

Dual-motor range extender

On the power front, the V27 combines Chery’s familiar 1.5-litre T-GDI engine with a 34.3-kWh electric motor.

iCar V27 coming to South Africa
V27’s styling pays indirect tribute to the Isuzu Trooper when looked at from the side and rear. Picture: carscoops.com

Called “Golden Range Extender”, the engine outputs 105 kW on its own, but is used solely to charge the battery and is therefore not connected to the drive wheels.

For South Africa, only the dual-motor, all-wheel drive V27 has received approval, which means outputs of 335 kW, 0-100 km/h in five seconds and a claimed all-electric range of 156 km.

RELATED ARTICLES

More later

At present, expect more details, including price confirmation, closer to the official launch in May.

NOW READ: More details revealed of South Africa-bound iCaur V27

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

iCaur Motoring News Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Good news for South Africa’s rhino poaching fight, but alarm bells at Kruger National Park
News ‘My loyalty is to South Africa’: Paul O’Sullivan denies being foreign agent
News Ekurhuleni legal head concedes letter ‘looked like an attack’ on Ipid’s report on Mkhwanazi
News Thabo Bester takes DCS to court over eBongweni move
News City of Ekurhuleni’s legal head denies receiving ‘loyalty bonus’ for protecting EMPD’s Mkhwanazi

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News