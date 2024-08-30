Motoring

Home » Motoring

Avatar photo

By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

5 minute read

30 Aug 2024

10:25 am

Incoming Chery Tiggo Cross previewed alongside Tiggo 4 Pro van

New step-up from the Tiggo 4 Pro will be positioned between it and the Tiggo 7 Pro with sales starting off in November.

New Chery Tiggo Cross officially unveiled

Tiggo Cross will take-up station between the Tiggo 4 Pro and the Tiggo 7 Pro. Picture: Charl Bosch

Its monthly sales now passed 1 500 units three years after its high profile market return, Chery used the first day of the Kyalami Festival of Motoring on Thursday to unveil a new commercial version of the Tiggo 4 Pro, as well as the incoming new Tiggo Cross.

Tiggo 4 Pro Panel Van

Billed as a more cost effective alternative to a bakkie, the van uses the entry-level Tiggo 4 Pro LiT as a converted base, albeit without a reduction in specification items.

Chery debuts new Tiggo 4 Pro Panel Van
Externally, the panel van has not been altered from the “conventional” Tiggo 4 Pro.

Of course, the biggest change resides at the rear where the seats have been removed and a metal partition with a mesh cage placed behind the front seats.

ALSO READ: New name mulled for newly teased facelift Chery Tiggo 4 Pro

Along with the rear windows being fixed, but not the doors, the loading surface measures 1 508mm x 1 255mm x 941mm with a maximum load volume of 1 500-litres. An exact payload figure wasn’t revealed.

As for the mentioned spec, the panel van receives the touch-sensitive climate control panel, the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the four-speaker sound system, LED daytime running lights, 16-inch alloy wheels and rear parking sensors.

Chery debuts new Tiggo 4 Pro Panel Van
Interior retains the features of the LiT grade on which the panel van is based.

Also standard is a reverse camera, push-button start and keyless entry, dual front airbags, a tyre pressure monitor, height adjustable multi-function steering wheel and traction control.

Up front, the normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine sends 83kW/138Nm to the front wheels via either a five-speed manual gearbox or an optional CVT.

Chery debuts new Tiggo 4 Pro Panel Van
Without the rear seats, load volume maxes-out at 1 500-litres.

Respectively priced at R339 900 and R374 900, the Tiggo 4 Pro Panel Van’s sticker prices include the five-year/100 000 km warranty, the three-year/30 000 km service plan and the first owner only 10-year/1 000 000 km engine warranty.

Tiggo Cross

Hinted at earlier this month following its discovery on Chery Australia’s website, the Tiggo Cross, which will become the Tiggo 4 Pro Down Under, plugs the gap between the Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo 7 Pro in South Africa rather than replacing the former outright.

Adopting, therefore, a similar product undertaken to rival Great Wall Motors’ new Haval Jolion, the Cross will, seemingly, replace higher-spec version of the Tiggo 4 Pro with trim grades of its own once sales commence in November.

New Chery Tiggo Cross officially unveiled
Rear offers a passing resemblance to the Volkswagen T-Cross.

Shown in a pre-production model capacity at the Festival of Motoring, the local market model will, however, be equipped with a 10.5-inch infotainment system, a restyled dashboard and new seats, a more powerful 50-watt wireless smartphone charger, seven airbags and an improved Hello Chery voice recognition system.

Measuring 4 318mm long, 1 831mm wide, 1 662mm high and 2 610mm long on the wheelbase front, the sole drivetrain expected is the 1.5 T-GDI from the Tiggo 4 Pro producing 108kW, but 20 additional Newton Metres for a total of 230Nm.

Replacing both the CVT and seven-speed dual-clutch transmissions is a six-speed dual-clutch with no manual set to be offered.

Price?

Potentially on-course to be priced ahead of its November debut, expect the Tiggo Cross to have a likely starting price of around the R390 000 to R400 000 should the culling of the top-spec Tiggo 4 Pro models take place.

If not, projections point to a price tag from around R425 000 based on the current Tiggo 4 Pro Elite DCT’s R415 900 and the entry-level Tiggo 7 Pro Distinction’s R442 900.

NOW READ: Dual-clutch gearbox and more spec handed to Chery Tiggo 4 Pro

Read more on these topics

Chery Motoring News Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV)

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Crime Stats: More than 500 people murdered per week in SA [VIDEO]
Rugby Ben-Jason Dixon says it’s a ‘dream come true’ to play for Boks against All Blacks
News Used car dealer instructed to refund consumer, court confirms Tribunal’s finding
Motoring Stallion unleashed as new Ford Mustang gallops into South Africa
Courts Zuma’s delay tactics prove effective in arms deal case

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES