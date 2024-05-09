Motoring

9 May 2024

Dual-clutch gearbox and more spec handed to Chery Tiggo 4 Pro

Chinese brand's entry-level and best-selling model keeps an unchanged appearance, although not inside or underneath.

Tiggo 4 Pro’s exterior has not been changed. Image: Chery

Its most recent update having been the introduction of the entry-level LiT model at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring last year, Chery has instigated more tweaks for its top-selling Tiggo 4 Pro, both on the specification and drivetrain front.

New additions

While not changed mechanically in that both the normally aspirated and turbocharged 1.5-litre engine remain unchanged, reprogrammed software has now been made available to all CVT models as a means of improving consumption and “optimising driving experience”.

ALSO READ: Chery Tiggo 4 Pro price cut as new LiT models debut

The biggest addition though is a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, but only on the newly introduced turbocharged LiT as well as the Elite powered by the same engine.

In total, 10 models now make-up the Tiggo 4 Pro range. Image: Chery

As for specification, all versions of the latter, regardless of the transmission, now receive a 15-watt wireless smartphone charger as standard, along with the touch-sensitive 8.6-inch climate control panel previously reserved for the top-spec Elite SE.

Chery hands more spec and dual-clutch gearbox to Tiggo 4 Pro
Interior changes have been reserved for the Elite and Elite SE trim levels. Image: Chery

The mentioned range-topper has also received a handful of upgrades, namely wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, improved resolution for the 10.25-inch infotainment system and radio data system or RDS function for the audio system.

Same power

As mentioned, the choice of powerplants for the Tiggo 4 Pro continue without change, meaning 83kW/138Nm from the normally aspirated petrol and 108kW/210Nm from the turbo variant.

Price

A line-up spanning a total of 10 models, one being a safety and driver assistance package option for the free-breathing Elite SE fitted with the CVT, all Tiggo 4 Pro models are again covered by a five-year/150 000 km warranty, a five-year/60 000 km service plan and Chery’s 10-year/1 000 000 km engine warranty that only applies to the first owner.

  • Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5 LiT – R279 900
  • Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5 LiT CVT – R314 900
  • Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5 Urban – R318 900
  • Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5 Comfort CVT – R355 900
  • Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5T Elite – R365 900
  • Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5T Elite CVT – R386 900
  • Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5T LiT DCT – R382 900
  • Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5T Elite SE CVT – R390 900
  • Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5T Elite SE CVT (ADAS) – R408 900
  • Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5T Elite DCT – R415 900

NOW READ: Chery Tiggo 4 Pro gains more standard features

