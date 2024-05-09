Dual-clutch gearbox and more spec handed to Chery Tiggo 4 Pro
Chinese brand's entry-level and best-selling model keeps an unchanged appearance, although not inside or underneath.
Tiggo 4 Pro’s exterior has not been changed. Image: Chery
Its most recent update having been the introduction of the entry-level LiT model at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring last year, Chery has instigated more tweaks for its top-selling Tiggo 4 Pro, both on the specification and drivetrain front.
New additions
While not changed mechanically in that both the normally aspirated and turbocharged 1.5-litre engine remain unchanged, reprogrammed software has now been made available to all CVT models as a means of improving consumption and “optimising driving experience”.
The biggest addition though is a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, but only on the newly introduced turbocharged LiT as well as the Elite powered by the same engine.
As for specification, all versions of the latter, regardless of the transmission, now receive a 15-watt wireless smartphone charger as standard, along with the touch-sensitive 8.6-inch climate control panel previously reserved for the top-spec Elite SE.
The mentioned range-topper has also received a handful of upgrades, namely wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, improved resolution for the 10.25-inch infotainment system and radio data system or RDS function for the audio system.
Same power
As mentioned, the choice of powerplants for the Tiggo 4 Pro continue without change, meaning 83kW/138Nm from the normally aspirated petrol and 108kW/210Nm from the turbo variant.
Price
A line-up spanning a total of 10 models, one being a safety and driver assistance package option for the free-breathing Elite SE fitted with the CVT, all Tiggo 4 Pro models are again covered by a five-year/150 000 km warranty, a five-year/60 000 km service plan and Chery’s 10-year/1 000 000 km engine warranty that only applies to the first owner.
- Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5 LiT – R279 900
- Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5 LiT CVT – R314 900
- Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5 Urban – R318 900
- Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5 Comfort CVT – R355 900
- Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5T Elite – R365 900
- Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5T Elite CVT – R386 900
- Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5T LiT DCT – R382 900
- Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5T Elite SE CVT – R390 900
- Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5T Elite SE CVT (ADAS) – R408 900
- Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5T Elite DCT – R415 900
