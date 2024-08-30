Wait almost over: Volkswagen prices spruced-up T-Cross

In addition to a revised interior, the T-Cross follows the Polo and Polo Vivo by adopting Volkswagen's new trim grade denominators.

Four years after making its market premiere at the Festival of the Motoring, the facelift Volkswagen T-Cross has officially been revealed. Image: Charl Bosch

Delayed from its scheduled second-quarter reveal, Volkswagen officially unveiled the facelifted T-Cross at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring on Thursday, 29 August, in preparation for its market debut in early September.

New outside

Reportedly its first and final update before the all-electric ID.2 SUV replaces it in Europe next year, the Spanish-built T-Cross features restyled front and rear bumpers, a new grille with an illuminated LED light bar, new front and rear imitation skid plates, and standard LED or optional Matrix I.Q. LED headlights with redesigned clusters.

ALSO READ: What to expect: Facelift Volkswagen T-Cross selectively detailed

On the colour front, three new hues debut: Kings Red Metallic from the Golf 8 GTI, Clear Blue Metallic and the model unique Grape Yellow.

Range roll-out split

Adopting the same trim level structure as the Polo and now also the facelift Polo Vivo, the previous Comfortline and Highline names depart in favour of base, Life and Style, with the R-Line becoming a standalone variant rather than an option as has been until now.

Depicted R-Line now becomes a standalone model.

At the same time, a two-tier product strategy has been applied in which the DSG-equipped Life, Style and R-Line variants debut first, followed by the base models and the manual Life in early 2025.

Plusher inside

As for the interior, all T-Cross models feature upgraded materials and illuminated touch-sensitive sliders for the dual-zone climate control.

On the base and Life models, a new eight-inch Composition Media infotainment system and eight-inch Digital Cockpit instrument cluster come standard, the latter replaced on the Style and R-Line with a 10-inch display.

With the base still to be revealed, additional items on the Life consist of 16-inch Nottingham alloy wheels, a wireless smartphone charger, front and rear parking sensors, a wireless smartphone charger and cruise control.

Revised interior includes two new different infotainment systems and instrument cluster based on the selected trim grade.

For the Style, the Matrix I.Q. LEDs are included, along with dual-zone climate control, sport seats, roof rails and 17-inch Manilla alloy wheels.

Besides the R-Line exterior, the flagship T-Cross boasts 17-inch Valencia alloys and the R-Line seats trimmed in ArtVelour upholstery.

On the safety front, the optional I.Q. Drive system debuts bringing Adaptive Cruise Control, Cornering Assist, Lane Assist and the semi-autonomous Travel Assist that allows for hands-free driving at speeds up to 210 km/h.

Three-cylinder for now only

Providing forward momentum, the T-Cross remains a petrol-only affair, but motivated solely by the 1.0 TSI in two states of tune as the range-topping 1.5 TSI has been left out for now.

Pictured Style model replaces the Highline in the T-Cross range.

As before, the three-cylinder unit develops either 70kW/175Nm or 85kW/200Nm mated to a five-speed manual box or a seven-speed DSG.

Price

In terms of pricing, a three-year/120 000 km warranty and three-year/45 000 km service plan remains part of the T-Cross’ price, which, for the models launching first, have decreased from the now pre-facelift versions by between R300 to R6 200.

T-Cross 1.0 TSI 70 kW – TBA

T-Cross 1.0 TSI 85 kW DSG – TBA

T-Cross 1.0 TSI 70 kW Life – TBA

T-Cross 1.0 TSI 85 kW Life DSG – R462 200

T-Cross 1.0 TSI 85 kW Style DSG – R501 300

T-Cross 1.0 TSI 85 kW R-Line DSG – R533 100

NOW READ: More tech added as Volkswagen debuts spruced-up T-Cross