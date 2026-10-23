Chery gives first glimpse of new rugged Tiggo X7

Tiggo X7 will become a production reality in 2027, with confirmation for South Africa unknown.

Chery used its International User Summit in Wuhu on Thursday (22 October) to unveil a more rugged version of the Tiggo 7 as part of the range’s new X-series.

What is it?

Based on the supposed new-generation Tiggo 7, the Tiggo X7 differs noticeably from the current model, though no technical details were divulged.

Adhering to what Chery calls its “family first” philosophy, the X7 has the now customary boxy exterior design, complete with plastic wheel arch cladding, all-terrain tyres, a new U-shaped grille with a body-coloured inner panel accent and new LED headlights.

Not stopping there, the bumper has been redesigned, with an imitation skidplate fitted underneath, while a pair of yellow recovery points and chunkier roof rails are included.

According to several reports, the taillights have been changed and the central LED light bar dropped, while the bumper is also new along with its faux skidplate.

Inside and up front?

Reportedly, Chery has reworked the interior to include a portrait-style infotainment system, with the switches for the ambient lighting and electric seats moving to the door cards.

Providing seating for five, the Tiggo X7 features five off-road modes, Snow, Mud, Sand, Rocks and Wading, and a reported towing capacity of 1 500kg.

However, no actual images of the interior emerged, with the same applying to the choice of powertrains as mentioned.

While likely to have the same combustion and plug-in hybrid options as the current Tiggo 7, no official details were announced.

Chery’s global website, though, reports the Tiggo X7 has having an overall length of 4 636mm and a wheelbase of 2 700mm.

More in 2027

Although appearing production ready, the still concept branded Tiggo X7 will only become a reality next year, with a time of reveal to be approved then.