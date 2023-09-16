WATCH: Chip Moosa speaks about Nkabi winning at Europe’s premier car show

Watch our exclusive interview with Chip Moosa, a local car enthusiast who won a top 5 berth at Europe's premier car show with his car Nkabi.

A picture of a BMW E9 that Tariq Moosa from Chicano’s custom, a car customization company in South Africa built for the Gravity car show, 25 August 2023 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. Picture: Supplied

South African car enthusiast Tariq ‘Chip’ Moosa visited The Citizen for a podcast about his journey to the United Kingdom with a BMW E9 he built and named Nkabi.

He gives us the inside scoop about what it was like to compete in Europe’s premier car show, Gravity, and win a top 5 spot amongst Europe’s best cars.

Moosa told us about his challenges in the United Kingdom and what it was like to meet some his role models at Car Audio and Security UK, which also featured Nkabi.