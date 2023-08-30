Multimedia August 30, 2023 | 10:18 pm

Home » Multimedia

Avatar photo

Compiled by Shaun Holland

Head of Multimedia

2 minute read

30 Aug 2023

10:18 pm

WATCH: South Africa’s fastest Toyota Cressida crashes in drag race

Compiled by Shaun Holland - Head of Multimedia

Drag racer Natie Booysens was involved in a crash during a drag race which took place in Gqeberha.

Natie Booysens 2JZ Cressida after being involved in a crash.

Drag racer Natie Booysens was involved in a crash during a drag race which took place in Gqeberha, previously known as Port Elizabeth, on 27 August 2023. Picture: Facebook

The news of Natie Booysens’ crash in Gqeberha at Aldo Scribante race circuit has rocked the South African motorsport fraternity.

Booysens is well known in the South African car scene for owning the country’s fastest Toyota Cressida.

His vehicle was featured on the Cars.co.za, which helped make the vehicle popular.

Booysens was competing in the SA Drag National Challenge Round 3 when the accident happened.

According to sources, Natie Booysens is in good health and was lucky to survive this horrific crash.

LISTEN: New Mahindra bakkie takes fight to Hilux, Ranger and Isuzu

Read more on these topics

Natie Booysens Port Elizabeth racing

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News WATCH: Mbeki claims load shedding was deliberately created by Eskom
News Ramaphosa exonerated by Reserve Bank over Phala Phala farm saga
South Africa Over R63bn owed: Eskom’s municipality debt crisis continues
Rugby Timeline: Siya Kolisi’s long road back from a serious knee injury
Business Woolworths has most expensive groceries in July, Makro the cheapest – see more here
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe