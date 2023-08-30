WATCH: South Africa’s fastest Toyota Cressida crashes in drag race

Compiled by Shaun Holland - Head of Multimedia

Drag racer Natie Booysens was involved in a crash during a drag race which took place in Gqeberha.

The news of Natie Booysens’ crash in Gqeberha at Aldo Scribante race circuit has rocked the South African motorsport fraternity.

Booysens is well known in the South African car scene for owning the country’s fastest Toyota Cressida.

His vehicle was featured on the Cars.co.za, which helped make the vehicle popular.

Booysens was competing in the SA Drag National Challenge Round 3 when the accident happened.

According to sources, Natie Booysens is in good health and was lucky to survive this horrific crash.

