WATCH: Red Bull Shay’ iMoto 2024 to be hosted in Cape Town

SA's premier spinning competition, Red Bull Shay' iMoto, will be hosted in the Mother City for the first time in 2024.

South Africa’s premier spinning competition, Red Bull Shay’ iMoto, is set to return in 2024.

A welcome change would be that next year’s edition of the popular event will be hosted in Cape Town instead of Johannesburg where it has been held since its inception in 2019.

Last year’s winner, Samkeliso Thubane, and runner-up Austin Kruger will be automatically entered into the much-anticipated fourth instalment of the spinning competition, which leaves 10 spots open for would-be competitors.

Sam Sam performs at the Red Bull Shay’iMoto at Wheelz ‘n Smoke, in Johannesburg, on 3 September 2022. Photo: Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

How to enter?

All we know for now is that the Red Bull Shay’ iMoto 2024 competition will take place on 16 March 2024.

Entries opened on 7 September 2023 and will close on 15 January 2024.

Spinners who would like to enter the competition, need to submit a video entry before the deadline.

Your entry will not be considered if:

Filming of the video took place on residential or public roads;

Video content is entered on behalf of another applicant; or

Video content is older than 12 months.

For a full list of rules and terms and conditions, visit the Red Bull website.

