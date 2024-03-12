Citroën increases C3’s footprint with new flagship Max
Still priced below R250 000, the Max boasts a number of exterior and interior pieces not available on the now entry-level Feel.
Aesthetically, the Max’s biggest differences from the Feel are 15-inch alloy wheels and thicker door sills complete with a coloured insert. Image: Citroën
Having realigned the C3 range last year with the discontinuing of the European-made model in favour of the so-called developing market internally named CC21 made in India, Citroën has now introduced a new flagship variant above the relegated entry-level Feel.
Added extras
Simply called the Max, the new arrival remains mechanically unaltered and differentiates itself from its sibling by way of subtle changes inside and out.
Externally, this involves 15-inch alloy wheels and a satin silver rear skidplate, while inside, the decorative orange inserts depart in favour of an anodised textured pattern trim.
Spec
New on the specification front is a reverse camera, while tech such as the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, three USB ports and keyless entry are all carried over from the Feel.
Also part of the features lists are the following:
- height adjustable driver’s seat;
- all-around electric windows;
- roof rails;
- tyre pressure monitor;
- seven-inch TFT instrument cluster;
- steering wheel audio controls;
- manual air-conditioning;
- front armrest;
- ABS with EBD;
- dual front airbags;
- rear parking sensors
Power and dimensions
Up front, the normally aspirated 1.2-litre three-cylinder PureTech petrol engine sends 61kW/115Nm to the front wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox at a rate of 5.6 L/100 km.
For the time being, the turbocharged version of the same engine, developing 81kW/190Nm, remains bespoke to India, with the same applying to its gearbox, a six-speed manual.
A further no-no is the automatic ‘box available in Brazil on a market specific version powered by a normally aspirated 1.6-litre flex-fuel engine.
Dimensionally, the C3 measures 3 981 mm long, 1 733 mm wide and 1 586 mm tall while sporting a wheelbase of 2 540 mm. The claimed ground clearance is 180 mm and boot space 315-litres.
Price
Available in a choice of 10 colours, with a selection of interior and exterior accessories available as options, both the C3 Feel and Max’s price tags include a five-year/100 000 km warranty as well as a two-year/30 000 km service plan.
- C3 1.2 Feel – R236 900
- C3 1.2 Max – R249 900
