You can own a city SUV capable of off-road exploring

Compiled by Jaco Van Der Merwe

If you need practical city car for daily commuting but also like to take on off-road adventures over weekend, you can actually have your bread buttered on both sides.

“SUVs are the fastest growing body-type globally. With consumers feeling the financial pinch, having a car that meets the needs of your everyday drive and doubles up as a weekend leisure vehicle is likely to be highly desirable.

“Compact SUVs/crossovers look like they could be filling that gap,” says AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.

Cars that fit the bill include the Suzuki Jimny, Fiat Panda and Mini Countryman John Cooper Works. The Citizen Motoring did some online window shopping to see how the pre-owned options stack up.

Suzuki Jimny

The most capable off-roader of the lot is the Suzuki Jimny, which is only available as 4×4 with low-range gearbox. The Suzuki Jimny, which derives its names from “Jeep mini”, has been around for over half a century.

Its familiar 1.5-litre KB15B engine is strong enough to climb a mountain. Yet it will sip less than eight litres per 100 km in city traffic.

The Suzuki Jimny will get the job done in the city, with a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto keeping passengers busy.

According to AutoTrader data, the average price of a used Suzuki Jimny is R323 614 for a 2019 model. The average mileage is 47 795 km.

Fiat Panda

The Fiat Panda is not offered new anymore, but there are plenty of options in the pre-owned marketplace. Very much like the Suzuki Jimny, the quirky Panda 4×4 is as capable off the road as it is on it.

Powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharger petrol engine, the Fiat Panda is relatively fuel efficient. It’s fuel consumption ranges between 6.5-litres to seven litres per 100 km.

The average price us R157 594 for a 2019 model with average mileage of 45 204 km.

Mini Countryman JWC

The Mini Countryman John Cooper Works is the most potent of the lot. The 2-litre turbo petrol JWC all-wheel drive performance model is a thrill to drive both on the tarmac and off the beaten track.

A claimed fuel consumption of 7.9-litres per 100 km is also very reasonable for a performance offering.

Data from AutoTrader data shows that pre-owned models fetch an average price of R507 041 for a 2018 offering. Average mileage is 64 316km.

When your weekend needs differ from your weekday routine, there is no need to have two cars. The right choice can offer you the best of both worlds.

