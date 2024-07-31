Not so fast: Volkswagen tipped to keep combustion Golf till 2035

Eighth generation will, seemingly, live-on alongside the all-electric Mk 9 due to arrive in 2026.

With the Mk 7.5 and 8.5, eight generations of Golf have been produced since 1974. Image: Volkswagen

Volkswagen has hinted as the surprise possibility of keeping the combustion engine Golf 8.5 in production till 2035 as an alternative to the all-electric Mk 9 due out in 2026.

Following the same route as the Mk 7.5, the Mk 8.5 merely serves as an updated version of the Golf 8 that debuted in 2019, which in turn makes use of the MQB platform that debuted with the Mk 7 in 2012.

Seemingly set to be sold alongside the Mk 9 in markets where the implementation of electrification has been slower, the supposed extension of the Mk 8.5, and therefore the Mk 8, will result in an effective lifespan of 16 years, the most of any generation Golf bar the Mk I that lived on as the CitiGolf in South Africa to 2009.

Regulation change

Its prolonging being attributed to the United Nations replacing the controversial Euro 7 emissions regulations with the less stringent Euro 6e or EU6e, plus the slowdown in EV sales in Europe, Volkswagen’s Head of Technical Development, Kai Grünitz, hinted that this could lead to Volkswagen not relaying solely on the Mk 9 as believed until now.

Back in May, Volkswagen Group CEO Thomas Schäfer said the EU6e’s structure has made it possible for sales of the Polo to continue as opposed to replacing it fully with the all-electric ID.2all from 2025.

Similar to the Golf, the current generation Polo, made exclusively for global markets at the Kariega Plant in the Eastern Cape, had been expected to bow-out entirely in Europe as a result of the EU7 regulations, which former Volkswagen South Africa boss Schäfer said would have it too expensive and not worth retaining.

Mk 8.5 debuted at the beginning of the year as the revised version of the Mk 8 that premiered in 2019. Image: Volkswagen

“We had a very good plan, where we thought EU7 was an insurmountable hurdle that will accelerate electrification. And that basically replaces the combustion engine in small vehicles like the Polo, as cars become so expensive, there is no point carrying on,” Schäfer told Britain’s Autocar at the Los Angeles International Auto Show two years ago.

Confirming the Golf’s retention till 2035, the year in which combustion engine vehicles are still set to be banned fully in Europe, Grünitz told Top Gear Netherlands that lifecycle prolonged Mk 8.5 won’t move to a new platform as the MQB has been fully developed and in no need of extensive changes.

Whereas the Mk 9 will seemingly move to the dedicated electric MEB platform that underpins the ID range of models, the Mk 8.5 will keep hold of the MQB, but no doubt receive further interior and exterior revisions to keep it up-to-date over the next 11 years.

Grünitz, however, told the publication that stricter crash regulations could eventually dictate how long the Mk 8.5 remains in production, as these are likely to prove costly in the long-run.

South Africa still not privy to Mk 8.5

Set to keep its combustion engines with hybrid assistance, the Golf 8, in GTI and R guises, remain available in South Africa with no plans being known to offer the Mk 8.5 at some stage.

Given the focus on the Polo and Polo Vivo, as well as the mystery SUV set for local assembly in 2026, don’t be surprised if the Mk 8.5 doesn’t come to South Africa as a result of the declining C-hatch segment that resulted in Volkswagen opting to bring the Mk 8 to market solely in R and GTI forms.

