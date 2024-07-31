Combustion bids farewell as Audi debuts all-new EV-only A6 e-tron

First new A6 in six years not only debuts a full electric powertrain, but can be had with rear-wheel-drive for the first time, plus a range of over 700 km.

Replacing the combustion engine A6, the e-tron will be offered as either a Sportback or an Avant estate. The same will also apply to the newly renamed S6 e-tron. Image: Audi

With just over two weeks having passed since the debut of the all-new A5 that replaces the combustion engine A4, Audi has removed the wraps from the sixth generation A6 that transitions to a 100% electric vehicle without any petrol or diesel engine options.

EV from the start

The first new generation A6 in six years, the likely to be called C9 also adopts the e-tron suffix and while still offered as an Avant estate, drops the traditional sedan bodystyle for Audi’s coupe-inspired Sportback nomenclature.

Forming part of Ingolstadt’s 20 new or updated model roll-out before 2025, the A6 e-tron again spawns an S6 derivative in both Sportback and Avant guises, the former only bettered by the e-tron GT as the brand’s most powerful three-box EV.

Conforming to Audi’s realigned naming structure in which all evenly numbered models – A4, A6 and A8 – will adopt full electrification and all uneven numbered models – A3, A5 and A7 – electrified combustion motivation, the A6 e-tron becomes only the third model after the Porsche Macan and Audi Q6 e-tron to make use of the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) developed solely for electric vehicles.

New look of A6

Incorporating styling from the latter and also the A5, the 800-volt architecture supports charging up to DC fast charging up 270 kW with dimensions of 4 928 mm in overall length, height of 1 527 mm, width of 1 923 mm and wheelbase of 2 946 mm in the case of the Sportback.

Officially the most aerodynamically efficient production Audi ever made, an accolade held until now by the third generation 100 that premiered in 1982, the drag coefficient or Cd rating of 0.21 for the Sportback extends to the Avant the Four Rings pegs at 0.24.

Key has been the frontal design, which, apart from the same sealed Singleframe grille as the Q6 e-tron, involves a more expansive air intake and “pushed-back” lower bumper design supposed to channel air more efficiently than the C8 A6.

A6 e-tron indirectly replaces the current A7 Sportback, while the A6 e-tron Avant replaces the current station wagon A6 Avant. Image: Audi

In addition to the Sportback and Avant shape, Audi has redesigned the rear diffuser and altered the manner in which air flows underneath the A6’s body.

Besides the standard 19-inch alloy wheels with 20-inches standard on S line models and up to 21-inches available on the S6, a so-called aero option of the latter with plastic wheel covers can be had as an option.

Joining its siblings in being privy to the latest Matrix OLED headlights, the same diodes now feature at the rear in a so-called active fashion involving 10 panels broken up into 450 segments per clusters.

Claimed boot space varies between 502-litres and 1 330-litres in the Sportback. In the Avant, the latter expands to 1 422-litres. Image: Audi

Able to be customised to suite preference, the lights support car-2-x communication and in the case of the rears, are linked by a central light bar underneath the now illuminated Audi logo on the bootlid.

A further addition, but only as an option, are the side cameras serving as rear-view mirrors that have been revised and only available from the options list.

Completing the exterior are eight new colours; Magnetic Grey, Glacier White Metallic, Typhoon Grey Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, Malpelo Blue Metallic, Plasma Blue Metallic and, reserved for S line models as well as the S6, Siam Beige Metallic and Daytona Grey Pearl.

A5 inside

Inside, the similarities with the A5, e-tron GT and Q6 e-tron is evident again as the same steering wheel has been retained, along with the driver-angled 14.5-inch MMI infotainment system and the 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster.

Interior is modelled on the new A5 and Q6 e-tron, which in-turn draws hints from the e-tron GT. Image: Audi

While integrated ChatGPT now comes standard, an additional option is the 10.9-inch display on the passenger’s side, an augmented reality Head-Up Display and a polymer-dispersed liquid crystal panoramic glass roof that becomes opaque or transparent without the need for a traditional roller blind.

S sport seats is bespoke to the S6, albeit trimmed in a range of materials. Image: Audi

In addition to a series of new safety and driver assistance systems, both the A6 and S6 can be had with a new adaptive air suspension system and a 20-speaker, 830-watt Bang & Olufsen sound system.

quattro and RWD? Indeed

On the power front, the A6 comprises two variants, both powered by a 94.9-kWh battery pack, although with a choice of electric motors.

In the case of the base model, the A6 e-tron Performance, the unit develops 270 kW and for the first time in the A6’s three decade history, is routed to the rear wheels instead of the front.

The claimed top speed is 210 km/h with 0-100 km/h taking 5.4 seconds. More impressively is the claimed 756 km range for the Sportback and 720 km for the Avant, though this could increase further by the introduction of an entry-level 83 kWh variant next year.

With launch control, the S6 develops 370 kW, which subsequently increases to 405 kW with the take-off system included. Image: Audi

In quattro guise, which adds a second electric motor, the A6 develops 315 kW, which results in the same top speed, but a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 4.5 seconds. The claimed range wasn’t revealed, but is expected to be more than 700 km.

Finally, the dual-motor S6 makes 370 kW, which increases to 405 kW with launch control included.

As with the Sportback, the A6 e-tron Avant will get from 0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds and hit a limited top speed of 240 km/h. Image: Audi

The only model to have a rear biased quattro system, as well as a torque vectoring, the S6 will hit 100 km/h from standstill in 3.9 seconds and reach a limited top speed of 240 km/h. The claimed range is 670 km for the Sportback and 640 km for the Avant.

Besides the 270 kW charge support, an 11 kW on-board AC charger comes standard, although this can be upgraded to a 22 kW outlet at a later stage.

Able recoup as much as 220 kW using the brake regeneration system, plugged-in to a DC charger requires a waiting time of 21 minutes from 10-80% with a claimed 310 km of range available after 10 minutes.

Under market consideration

On-sale in Europe from September priced in Germany from €75 600 (R1 486 103) for the rear-wheel-drive Sportback to €101 150 (R1 988 352) for the S6 e-tron Avant, the A6 e-tron, in Sportback guise only, is under consideration for South Africa and should debut by the middle of next year.

