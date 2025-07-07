South Africa’s top 20 mid-year best-sellers of 2025 revealed

Although largely dominated by imports, the 10 best-selling models were split evenly between imported vehicles and those locally assembled.

Having so far failed to record a downturn since October last year, South Africa’s new vehicles ended the first six months of 2025 on a total of 232 474 vehicles sold compared to the 245 971 of 12 months ago.

Positive outlook

While down, despite having breached 40 000 units every month, the lowest being 42 401 in April, the industry still seems on-track to overtake the projected 500 000 mark this year in what will be the third consecutive year since the global pandemic.

“The domestic outlook for 2025 is expected to improve, driven by a revival in business and consumer sentiment stemming from improvements in the country’s key economic indicators,” the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) said in its projection report for 2025 at the end of last year.

“The South African Reserve Bank stated that risks to the country’s growth outlook are assessed to be balanced, but that growth could be higher from 2025 onwards, given ongoing reforms, especially in the network sectors, such as electricity and transport.

“With an improved GDP growth rate of around 1.5% projected for 2025, the new vehicle market would likely improve by single digits compared to the level of 2024,” the statement concluded.

With half the year gone, The Citizen now takes a look at the top 20 best-selling vehicles between January and June thus far, as well as the 10 performing brands.

Mid-year top 20 best-selling vehicles

POS MODEL TOTAL BEST MONTH 1. Toyota Hilux 16 526 June – 3 035 2. Ford Ranger 12 398 June – 2 318 3. Suzuki Swift 11 948 January – 2 628 4. Volkswagen Polo Vivo 11 310 January – 2 549 5. Isuzu D-Max 9 846 April – 2 250 6. Toyota Corolla Cross 9 576 June – 2 318 7. Hyundai Grand i10 8 581 March – 1 504 8. Toyota Starlet 7 330 January – 2 180 9. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro 7 297 June – 1 538 10 Suzuki Fronx 6 466 May – 1 219 11. GWM Haval Jolion 6 385 June – 1 113 12. Toyota Starlet Cross 5 225 January – 1 050 13. Mahindra Pik Up 5 079 March – 1 215 14. Nissan Magnite 5 072 March – 1 443 15. Kia Sonet 4 955 February – 877 16. Volkswagen Polo 4 809 March – 932 17. Toyota Urban Cruiser 4 247 January – 890 18. Suzuki Ertiga 4 349 June – 840 19. Toyota Fortuner 4 242 June – 878 20. Toyota HiAce 3 758 February – 711

Mid-year top 10 best-performing marques

Toyota – 67 938 Suzuki – 34 461 Volkswagen Group – 29 366 Hyundai – 18 100 Ford – 16 662 Isuzu – 12 221 Great Wall Motors (GWM) – 11 835 Chery – 11 687 Mahindra – 9 611 Kia – 8 234

