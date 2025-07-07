Motoring

Home » Motoring

South Africa’s top 20 mid-year best-sellers of 2025 revealed

Picture of Charl Bosch

By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

6 minute read

7 July 2025

11:04 am

Although largely dominated by imports, the 10 best-selling models were split evenly between imported vehicles and those locally assembled.

South Africa's vehicle industry rates highly

South Africa’s new vehicle sales has posted nine months of consecutive gains. Image: iStock

Having so far failed to record a downturn since October last year, South Africa’s new vehicles ended the first six months of 2025 on a total of 232 474 vehicles sold compared to the 245 971 of 12 months ago.

Positive outlook

While down, despite having breached 40 000 units every month, the lowest being 42 401 in April, the industry still seems on-track to overtake the projected 500 000 mark this year in what will be the third consecutive year since the global pandemic.

“The domestic outlook for 2025 is expected to improve, driven by a revival in business and consumer sentiment stemming from improvements in the country’s key economic indicators,” the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) said in its projection report for 2025 at the end of last year.

ALSO READ: New vehicle sales finish first half of 2025 on a noteworthy high

“The South African Reserve Bank stated that risks to the country’s growth outlook are assessed to be balanced, but that growth could be higher from 2025 onwards, given ongoing reforms, especially in the network sectors, such as electricity and transport.

“With an improved GDP growth rate of around 1.5% projected for 2025, the new vehicle market would likely improve by single digits compared to the level of 2024,” the statement concluded.

With half the year gone, The Citizen now takes a look at the top 20 best-selling vehicles between January and June thus far, as well as the 10 performing brands.

Mid-year top 20 best-selling vehicles

POSMODELTOTALBEST MONTH
1.Toyota Hilux 16 526June – 3 035 
2.Ford Ranger12 398June – 2 318 
3. Suzuki Swift11 948January – 2 628 
4. Volkswagen Polo Vivo11 310January – 2 549 
5. Isuzu D-Max9 846April – 2 250 
6. Toyota Corolla Cross9 576June – 2 318 
7. Hyundai Grand i10 8 581March – 1 504 
8.Toyota Starlet7 330January – 2 180 
9. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro7 297June – 1 538 
10Suzuki Fronx6 466May – 1 219 
11. GWM Haval Jolion6 385June – 1 113 
12.Toyota Starlet Cross5 225January – 1 050 
13.Mahindra Pik Up5 079March – 1 215 
14.Nissan Magnite5 072March – 1 443 
15. Kia Sonet4 955 February – 877
16.Volkswagen Polo4 809March – 932 
17.Toyota Urban Cruiser4 247January – 890 
18. Suzuki Ertiga4 349June – 840 
19. Toyota Fortuner4 242June – 878 
20. Toyota HiAce3 758 February – 711

Mid-year top 10 best-performing marques

  1. Toyota – 67 938
  2. Suzuki – 34 461
  3. Volkswagen Group – 29 366
  4. Hyundai – 18 100
  5. Ford – 16 662
  6. Isuzu – 12 221
  7. Great Wall Motors (GWM) – 11 835
  8. Chery – 11 687
  9. Mahindra – 9 611
  10. Kia – 8 234

ALSO READ: New vehicle sales extended winning streak for a fifth time in May

Read more on these topics

Motoring News National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA )

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Zuma can only appeal for ‘my removal’ if he’s convicted and sentenced, Downer says
News MK party wants Mchunu arrested amid explosive allegations
News ‘We don’t want him to be a pop star’: Allegations by KZN police commissioner Mkhwanazi sparks uproar
South Africa Dirco slams old travel advisory about terrorism in South Africa
News ‘Police are the chief criminal syndicate’: Saps R120bn budget criticised by MPs

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp