Daihatsu shutdown extended as recall past 320 000 vehicles

Kei and small car specialist brand has indicated it will continue with the suspension of production until 16 February.

Daihatsu has stopped production at four of its four plants in Japan after revelations it had falsified vehicle safety tests. (The Yomiuri Shimbun ) (Photo by Kenichi Unaki / Yomiuri / The Yomiuri Shimbun via AFP)

Japanese car maker Daihatsu recalled more than 320 000 vehicles and extended a factory shutdown on Wednesday, deepening troubles sparked by a major safety testing scandal last month.

Production suspension continues

The Toyota-owned firm notified the transport ministry that it would recall a total of 322 700 vehicles of two models due to a door defect.

The company also announced that operations at three of its four factories would stay suspended until February 16, with the firm considering plans to restart a Kyoto plant.

The move comes as Daihatsu said in December it had been manipulating safety tests since at least 1989, affecting 64 models, including some sold under the Toyota brand, which are also being suspended.

In the same month, the company suspended all its domestic production.

In April, it said it had been falsifying crash test results for four of its models, involving a total of 88 000 vehicles made in Thailand and Malaysia in 2022 and 2023.

In May, it announced it was halting production in Japan of two hybrid vehicle models because of similar “irregularities”, including the Toyota Raize SUV, manufactured on behalf of its parent company.

Seemingly no impact on South Africa

Although absent from South Africa since 2015, it remains unknown as to whether the recall will be expanded to models once sold locally, the most recent being the Sirion, Materia, Gran Max and Terios.

The same also applies to the Toyota Rush and Avanza, both made by Daihatsu, and phased-out in 2021 when the Suzuki Ertiga-based Rumion debuted.

Additional reporting by Charl Bosch

