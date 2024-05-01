Boldly restyled Mahindra XUV 300 finally revealed as new XUV 3X0

Heavily reworked version of the XUV 300 will most likely come to South Africa this year, however at present, no confirmation has been made.

After an extensive teaser campaign stretching back almost a month, Mahindra officially unveiled the radically revised XUV 300, now called XUV 3X0, on 29 April as the likely preview of what the rest of its product range could soon look like.

What has remained the same

First mentioned in December last year as being lined-up for an extensive overhaul, the now almost five-year model remains Mahindra’s smallest following the discontinuation of the KUV 100 last year, but now with a series of updates the brand claims makes it all the small “SUV you will ever need”.

Its name pronounced “three-ex-oh” whereas the XUV 300’s designation read “ three-double-oh” instead of “three-hundred”, the XUV 3X0 keeps the same dimensions as before with an overall length of 3 990 mm, height of 1 647 mm, width of 1 821 mm and wheelbase of 2 600 mm.

Claimed boot space is also unchanged at 364-litres, though, depending on the trim level, wheel sizes range from 16-inch steelies with plastic covers on the entry-level MX1, to newly designed 18-inch alloys on the flagship AX7 Luxury.

An almost fully new vehicle

As seen in the teasers, the XUV 3X0, whose platform in XUV 300 guise was reportedly set to underpin the next generation Ford EcoSport before the Blue Oval’s withdrawal from the joint venture three years ago, incorporates a design more akin to an all-new model than a mid-life refresh.

In addition to a new concave grille complete with the Twin Peaks logo, Mahindra has fitted a new front bumper and changed the headlights to a C-shaped design and not an X-pattern as the teasers suggested.

Just as big are the revisions at the rear where the numberplate moves from the bootlid to the bumper, the bumper itself restyled and the lights arranged in a wraparound design similar to the Renault Kiger.

Along with the rear window being smaller as a result of the tailgate itself being new, Mahindra has overhauled the XUV 3X0’s colour chart to comprise eight hues; Everest White, Stealth Black, Dune Beige, Galaxy Grey, Nebula Blue, Deep Forest, Tango Red and Citrine Yellow.

Available on select models is an optional dual-tone finish in which a black roof contrasts the beige, white, grey, yellow and red body colours, while the black, blue and green are topped by a grey roof.

Inside

Inside, the update comprise the air vents now sitting below the new 10.25-inch infotainment system, and new physical switchgear for the dual-zone climate control.

Interior changes have also been prominent. Image: Mahindra India

A new instrument cluster completes the cabin, along with upgraded materials and on the specification front, a seven-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a wireless smartphone charger, type-C USB ports, a panoramic sunroof and a cooled glovebox.

New on the safety side is a 360-degree surround-view camera system, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking, Froward Collision Warning, Traffic Sign Recognition and six airbags on all models.

No power changes

Up front, the XUV 3X0 continues with the same engines as the XUV 300; the 1.5-litre turbodiesel rated at 86kW/300Nm and two versions of the 1.2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol; the conventional with 82kW/200Nm and the T-GDI that produces 96kW/230Nm.

On the transmission front, a six-speed manual comes standard across all three powerplants, although for the first time, an automatic can now be specified in the guise of a six-speed automated manual (AMT) on the diesel, and a torque-converter six-speed auto sourced from Aisin for both petrols.

Not yet approved

Already available in India with pricing from Rs 749 000 (R168 076) to R1 549 000 (R347 597), the XUV 3X0, for the time being, remains an unknown entity for South Africa, however, should approval be given, expect it to replace the XUV 300 somewhere in the fourth quarter of the year.

As a reminder, current pricing for the latter ranges from R271 099 for the base W4 petrol-turbo to R378 099 for the range-topping W8 turbodiesel.

Additional information from autocarindia.com.

