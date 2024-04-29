WATCH: BMW X3 survives 400 gunshots to pass acid test [video]

This SUV becomes the first vehicle in Africa to receive stringent stamp of approval.

This BMW X3 was still mechanically intact after withstanding a relentless assault. Picture: SVI

After passing an extensive ballistic test, an armoured version of the BMW X3 can now be ordered straight off the German carmaker’s local showroom floors.

By earning BMW AG’s stamp of approval for armouring certification for the first time on the African continent, SVI Engineering will provide ballistic resistance class NIJ Level IIIA (comparable to B4) to the BMW X3 M40i, the only locally armoured vehicle to meet this requirement.

Watch BMW X3 test video

Offering protection against dangers such as hijacking and kidnapping, this SUV has been designed to meet the needs of risk-exposed private individuals and prominent public figures with enhanced security requirements.

The 360-degree armouring package is completely concealed, making the armoured BMW X3 M40i difficult to distinguish from a standard model. Both on the outside and on the inside.

Costumers can order the armoured version at any BMW dealership nationwide. Once it rolls off the assembly line in Rosslyn, the car will go to SVI’s facility in Bashewa where it will take three months for the conversion. The standard manufacturer warranty and maintenance plan will remain completely intact once delivered to the buyer.

ALSO READ: Armoured Ford Ranger tough enough for Dricus du Plessis

Relentless assault

The certification, overseen by Beschussamt Munich, an independent German authority on ballistic testing, involved a completed BMW X3 test vehicle being subjected to more than 400 shots. Bricks and other projectiles were also thrown at the car, while the windows survived blows from a pick.

“Sometimes only the individual armouring components – such as the glass, Kevlar sheets and armoured steel – undergo ballistic testing.

“But with the BMW X3 we tested the complete armoured vehicle as per the VPAM standard used by BMW AG worldwide. It allowed us to target potential weak spots and ultimately deliver maximum protection in critical areas,” said Jaco de Kock, CEO of the SVI Group of Companies.

SVI also put a second armoured BMW X3 through comprehensive durability testing. This included 10 000 door cycles, 7 000 boot cycles and 3 000 window-operation cycles. It also travelled 3 000 km over a variety of surfaces.

ALSO READ: How the BMW X3 has evolved to become a modern marvel

Power unchanged

The armoured BMW X3 M40i’s engine is similar to the donor model. The straight-six, 3.0-litre turbo petrol engine makes 285kW of power and 500Nm of torque. According to SVI, lightweight components mean that it’s dynamic characteristics is “almost identical” to the standard model.

To armour the BMW X3 M40i costs R879 800, which doesn’t include VAT or the price of the base vehicle. Pricing for this model starts at R1 509 901.

The X3’s standard two-year/unlimited kilometre warranty and five-year/100 000 km maintenance contract remain intact. SVI provides an additional one-year/50 000km warranty on the armouring conversion.