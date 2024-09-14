Motoring

Home » Motoring

Avatar photo

By Citizen Reporter

Journalist

3 minute read

14 Sep 2024

04:00 am

Daring Africa: Nissan Navara showcases potential across the continent

Nissan Navara completed its daring 8-country journey, proving its strength on African roads and expanding to new markets like Egypt, Libya, and Algeria.

Nissan’s journey: A symbol of Africa’s trade potential and industrial growth

The Nissan Navara between the Colossi of Memnon and Amenhotep III at the Valley of the Kings outside Luxor in Egypt on Monday. Luxor, the capital city of ancient Egypt, was the first stop in a threestage journey across Egypt for the SA-built vehicle this week. Daring Africa, an eight-country, 8 000km odyssey from Rosslyn to Nissan’s Cairo manufacturing plant, ended in Cairo. Picture: Supplied

Daring Africa, Nissan’s celebration of the South African-built Nissan Navara, completed its eight country 8 000km odyssey at a gala function held at the company’s Cairo factory on Wednesday and proved the potential of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), said Nissan Africa president Jordi Villa.

Villa, who announced that Egypt is now the latest market for the Rosslyn, Pretoria-manufactured bakkie following the opening of Libya and Algeria late last year, said the Daring Africa expedition had showed how an automotive manufacturer such as Nissan, with its assembly plants in Egypt, Ghana and SA, could benefit motorists on the continent.

“We are continuing to invest in the future and Africa is a key part of that future,” he said.

Nissan committed to Africa

“We are committed to Africa. It isn’t the biggest market in the world at the moment, but it is the one with the greatest potential.”

The campaign was to showcase the Navara, which was designed to conquer the worst African roads. The vehicles had to meet the most stringent severity tests that the Japanese company has yet applied to any of its models.

Daring Africa had achieved this and so much more, said Villa.

ALSO READ: Mitsubishi-underpinned next Nissan Navara showing face in 2026

The journey, he said, had symbolically linked Rosslyn, the company’s African LCV manufacturing hub, with its passenger vehicle assembly plant in Cairo, while highlighting its dealership network on a continent in which it had a legacy of more than 60 years.

Nissan Africa head of communications Ramy Mohareb said: “I was very privileged to take part in the last leg of Daring Africa in these fantastic vehicles, which made it all the way up Africa without a single mechanical issue.

“As was the case in the first leg of the expedition from Rosslyn to Mbombela, when two members of staff were selected to accompany the media, two staff from Rosslyn won a trip to Egypt to join up with two of the Nissan Egypt plant staff.

Navara made it all the way up Africa

“They then journeyed from the ancient Egyptian capital of Luxor on the banks of the Nile to El Gouna on the shores of the Red Sea, Egypt’s Riviera, before heading inland to Cairo and the finale.

“We set out to dare in a vehicle that is a passport to dare,” Mohareb said, “and in the process celebrate a continent that has given us so much and yet offers us so much more as the world’s last automotive frontier”.

For Talama Mantsho, part of Rosslyn’s supply chain management, driving a bakkie made in the factory where he works on Egyptian roads before it had even been launched was thrilling.

NOW READ: Nissan makes it official: South Africa will produce a second model

Read more on these topics

Africa Motoring News Nissan Nissan Navara

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘He worked with the hand he was dealt’: Trevor Manuel defends Gordhan’s legacy
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Your ID may be green but is it gold?
News South Africa sees decline in births for 2023, this was the surname that topped the list
South Africa Remembering Pravin Gordhan: A hero, giant, lightning rod for hate
South Africa Former public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan dies

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES