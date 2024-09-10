Nissan makes it official: Rosslyn will produce a second model

Marque has confirmed it will have a second product in assembly alongside the Navara after the discontinuation of the NP200 at the end of March this year.

Nissan’s chairperson for the Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania regions has reiterated that the carmaker is actively looking into producing a second model alongside the Navara as its Rosslyn Plant outside Pretoria following the discontinuation of the NP200 earlier this year.

Halted by the invasion

In October last year, the carmaker confirmed that while a successor for a first generation Dacia/Renault Logan Pick-Up-based NP200 had been in development, its sourcing from Russia was ultimately decided against following the country’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

This ultimately led to both Nissan and alliance partner Renault withdrawing from the Federation completely, the latter selling all of its factories and operations for $1 with agreement of it buying back within the next six years should the situation improve.

Weeks after the NP200’s departure was announced, Nissan confirmed a reduction in its staff by retrenching 25% or 400 of its 1 600 employees.

‘New’ NP200 will happen..

In the most recent development, a product presentation slide uncovered in Brazil all but confirmed a NP200 replacement as being worked on for introduction in 2027 based on the Renault Niagara that debuted in concept form last year.

Screengrab confirming the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance will have two “half-ton” bakkies in production before the end of the decade. Picture: motor1.com Brazil

According to motor1.com Brazil, both “half-ton” models will enter production in the said year at Renault’s Santa Isabel plant in Argentina below the Frontier (Navara) and Alaskan as the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s rivals for the Chevrolet Montana, Ford Maverick, Fiat Strada and Toro, and the incoming Volkswagen Tarok.

Separate to Nissan’s own Arc product strategy called Mobilise, the expansion of the Nissan-badged Niagara outside South America remains unknown for the moment despite its production being approved.

Where South Africa fits in

Addressing the decision to end the NP200 head-on, Guillaume Cartier said while it was left with no choice, it remains committed to the local market as evident of the investigation into producing not only the Navara at Rosslyn for the local and Sub-Saharan African markets.

With the end of the NP200, Nissan’s Rosslyn Plant, currently, only produces the Navara for South Africa and Sub-Saharan African markets. Picture: Nissan

“With the situation of Russia and the decision we took, we were unable [to introduce the replacement],” Cartier said at a roundtable discussion on the sidelines of the new Patrol’s launch in Abu Dhabi last week.

“[Rosslyn is what we call] a frame plant and we are looking into a second model because we need a second model to sustain the operation in South Africa. What I can say is that we are looking at [a second model],” he said.

More soon

While no timeline was provided, or confirmation whether the pending half-ton would-be model will be looked into, details could possible emerge on the back of the all-new Navara’s unveiling next year.

