Why are we paying more already? Outrage as diesel price hiked before official increase

Transport operators slam early diesel price hikes, accusing filling stations of exploiting consumers ahead of the official fuel adjustment next week.

African Unite Borders Bus Trucks Association, which represents cross-border transport operators in southern Africa, has criticised TotalEnergies Marketing South Africa for increasing the price of diesel before it is officially adjusted next Wednesday.

It is alleged that several filling stations, mostly those owned by TotalEnergies, have been increasing diesel prices in some parts of the country.

Calls grow for regulation as diesel prices rise early

The Citizen’s investigation revealed that yesterday morning, the TotalEnergies filling station in Sandton Drive was charging R28.25 a litre of diesel, while the official price is R27.50 a litre.

Association chair Mukhwathi Phumudzo said even though the diesel price was not being regulated in South Africa, it was unfair to motorists, especially for the bus and trucking industries.

‘Unfair to the consumers’

Phumudzo said the fact that TotalEnergies bought fuel at a lower price, but later increased the prices before the official time, “was so unfair to the consumers”.

“We are going to see more filling stations following this company’s action since diesel prices are not regulated in South Africa,” he said.

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“But this is unreasonable. This is not good for business and motorists. The more fuel prices increase, the more commuters will suffer and there will be more job losses.

“Eventually, we are going to see people falling into a trap of those who are selling fake diesel. And once you use that kind of fuel, the vehicle engine will be damaged.”

He said about two years ago, it transpired that some small filling stations and some individuals were selling fake diesel and petrol.

He has called on government to intervene and find a way of stopping filling stations from this unfair practice.

‘Unfortunate reality of unregulated diesel pricing’

Wayne Duvenage, CEO of corruption-fighting group Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, said the practice was unfair to consumers.

“If a petrol station is charging higher than the official price for diesel, the consumer has a choice to move to another petrol station. This is the unfortunate reality of unregulated diesel pricing,” Duvenage said.

“Diesel is unregulated, which means that their oil company supplier also determines their own wholesale list price. The Central Energy Fund only provides indicative prices on diesel. In the case of petrol, prices are controlled by law.”

The department of mineral and petroleum resources did not respond to questions on the matter.

TotalEnergies also did not respond to questions by the time of publication.