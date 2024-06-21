Mid-life facelift shocks more charge into Audi e-tron GT

Mid-life tweaks has resulted in the RS e-tron GT becoming the Four Rings' powerful production road car made.

Having flown under the radar since its world unveiling three years ago, Audi has introduced a series of changes to the all-electric e-tron GT as part of its first mid-life facelift.

Centring around all three variants, the S, RS and newly added RS Performance, the twin of the Porsche Taycan, itself subjected to a mid-cycle update earlier this year, also becomes the most powerful production road car ever to emerge from Ingolstadt.

New outside

Externally, Audi has opted to make model specific alterations, which in the case of the S, consists of new multi-spoke 20-inch alloy wheels, a gloss black outer finish for the sealed Singleframe grille, a new front bumper with restyled air curtains, and a body coloured insert above the diffuser and grille.

A black optics package, which furnishes the four rings, air intakes and mirror caps in gloss black, can be specified as an option.

For the RS, the grille has been remodelled to accommodate a 3D honeycomb pattern and a black surround that extends to the bezels of the larger L-shaped air intakes on the bumper.

A deeper lower air intake than on the S, the same colour inserts on top of the diffuser and optional 21-inch six-spoke wheels said to pay homage to the 1991 Avus quattro concept, completes the RS, along with the optional black optics pack.

Exterior changes differs from each model, with Bedford Green for example being reserved solely for the RS Performance. Image: Audi

At the range’s summit, the RS Performance mainly benefit from an optional carbon fibre roof and matte darkened carbon fibre inserts on the bumper, mirrors, parts of the doors and the diffuser.

On the colour side, eight hues feature; Arkona White, Kemora Grey, Mythos Black, Florett Silver, Daytona Grey, Ascari Blue and Progressive Red. Unique to the RS pair is Nimbus Grey with Bedford Green being reserved solely for the RS Performance.

New lighter battery

Sharing its MSB platform with the Taycan, the e-tron GT’s under-the-skin changes have also been extensive as apart from the more powerful electric motors taken from the newer Premium Platform Electric (PPE), all three models come standard with a stronger driveshaft and a two-chamber air suspension that can raise the body by as much as 77 mm depending on the selected driving mode.

In addition to the battery pack being lighter at 625 kg, with brake regeneration recouperation increasing from 290 kW to 400 kW, both RS’ receive the sportier suspension tuning with the configurable RS1 and RS2 mode buttons.

While the rear axle steering system remains optional, albeit revised to operate between 50 km/h to 80 km/h, all e-tron GTs benefit from new brakes made-up of steel stoppers with black or red calipers on the S, and tungsten carbide-coated items finished in black, red or orange on the RS.

Optional across the range are new carbon fibre discs utilising a 10-piston caliper setup at the front finished in either anthracite or red as an option.

Small changes inside

Inside, the changes are smaller and consist of new wood inlays, a new steering wheel with red 12 o’clock marking on the RS, and new graphics within the instrument cluster on the RS and RS Performance said to resembles the analogue dials of the RS2 Avant.

Interior changes have been subtle. Image: Audi

Completing the interior are standard sport seats with orange stitching on the S, Serpentine Green embroidery work in conjunction with the Bedford Green exterior on the RS Performance, and a diamond-quilted pattern in white on the S and red on the RS’.

Finally, two new fabrics feature; Dinamica made-out of recycled polyester, and Cascade defined by Audi as a natural fibre also made from recycled polyester that has not been dyed.

The biggest shock

Unsurprisingly, the e-tron’s newfound power takes centre stage where the battery pack, now with a capacity of 97-kWh, has been bolstered by two new electric motors on each axle.

In short, the revisions translate to the S e-tron GT now producing 500 kW, the RS e-tron GT 630 kW and the RS e-tron GT Performance 680 kW.

New option is the polymer-dispersed liquid crystal panoramic sunroof that becomes opaque and lacks a sunblind when closed. Image: Audi

Bar the former, whose top speed is limited to 245 km/h, both RS’s have a limited v-max of 250 km/h, with the standard getting from 0-100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and the Performance in 2.5 seconds. The benchmark acceleration time for the S is 3.4 seconds.

Now supporting DC charging up to 320 kW, which requires a waiting time of 18 minutes from 0-80% with 280 km available after 10 minutes, no individual range figures were divulged – the only provided claim being 609 km most likely applicable to the S.

Not yet South Africa approved

Now available for ordering in Germany priced from €126 000 (R2 410 040) for the S to €160 500 (R3 069 932) for the RS e-tron GT Performance – the standard RS carrying a sticker of €147 500 (R2 821 277) – Audi South Africa has, so far, not confirmed the facelift e-tron GT for the local market.

However, should approval be given, expect it to possibly arrive by year-end or in early 2025.

