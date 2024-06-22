Mercedes-AMG C63 enters ring against BMW M3 and Audi RS4

Will rivals from Munich and Affalterbach be able to match AMG's claimed performance?

The battle between the Mercedes-AMG C63, Audi RS4 Avant and BMW M3 Competition promises to be a slugfest for the ages. Pictures: Supplied

Mercedes-AMG has just launched their all-new and somewhat controversial C63 S E Performance. Affalterbach is the first of the German trio, which includes the Audi RS and BMW M divisions to pull the trigger on the electrified future of high-performance motoring in this fiercely contested segment.

The Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance has a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, engine under the bonnet. But it is no run-of-the-mill 2.0-litre. It is the world’s most powerful four-cylinder mill producing 350kW of power and 545Nm of torque.

ALSO READ: What you need to know about ballistic Mercedes-AMG C63 sedan

Mercedes-AMG C63 gets F1 tech

Throw in some F1 battery tech and an electric motor coupled to the rear axle and you have 500kW and 1 020Nm driving down through to all four wheels. Mercedes-AMG claims this will result in a 0 to 100km/h time of a mere 3.4 seconds.

What does this mean for the likes of the Audi RS4 Avant and BMW M3 Competition? Is it game over for them until they also get switched on?

There is no more Audi RS4 Sedan on offer for comparison purposes. But Audi’s RS4 Avant runs a 2.9-litre twin turbo V6 that is good for 331kW of power and 600Nm of torque. That also drives down to all four wheels via eight-speed auto box. When fitted with the optional Competition Plus Pack, Ingolstadt’s claim for the 0-100km/h sprint time comes in at 3.9-seconds.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Mercedes-AMG GT 63 SE a supercar in disguise

M3 packs a punch

The BMW M3 Competition Sedan makes do with the same trusty 3.0-litre, straight-six, configuration they have been using for years. It makes 375kW of power and 650Nm and is offered in two model derivatives, rear wheel drive, or all-wheel drive.

It’s the latter we are interested in. The xDrive model is claimed to get to 100km/h in 3.5 seconds.

The Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance has them beat on paper in both output and in pace. I think you might know where I am going with this by now. Testing is what is what The Citizen Motoring does and we going to see if these older warriors from Ingolstadt and Munich, can take it to the young upstart from Affalterbach. Watch this space.