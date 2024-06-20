Omoda revises C5 line-up with new sub-R400 000 range opener

Style loses a few features, but retains the dual 10.25-inch infotainment and instrument cluster.

With just over 12 months having passed since introducing the Omoda brand to South Africa, parent company Chery has debuted a new entry-level derivative priced nearly R100 000 lower than before.

Same powertrain

Rumoured at the Beijing Auto Show two months ago, the new Style sits below the Tech in the C5 range, with mostly a reduction in specification items and no change on the propulsion front.

Shaving R87 600 off the Tech’s sticker, the C5 Style carries a price tag of R359 900 and as mentioned, continues to be motivated by the 1.5-litre T-GDI petrol as the rest of the C5 range, bar the performance GT, with outputs of 115kW/230Nm. Sending the amount of twist to the front axle again falls to a CVT.

Included

Compared to the Tech, the Style loses the wireless smartphone charger, front parking sensors, the dual-zone climate control in favour of a conventional automatic air-conditioning system without the PM2.5 filtration system, the folding electric mirrors, ambient lighting, four airbags for a total of two, the seatbelt pre-tensioners and the 12-volt power outlet in the boot.

Retained are the six-speaker sound system and 17-inch alloy wheels, the leather-wrapped steering wheel, rear parking sensors, cruise control, the reverse camera and LED headlights, the USB ports, keyless entry and push-button start.

More significant is the retention of the dual 10.25-inch instrument cluster and infotainment system, the latter still with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as the Hello Omoda voice command function.

Elsewhere, the Style still offers 378-litres of boot space, which increases to 1 075-litres with the 60/40 split rear seats lowered.

Colours and price

On the colour front, a new option called Bloodstone Red debuts as part of an extended palette set to be rolled-out across the C5 range in due course.

Staying put are the existing choices of Khaki White, Aerial Silver, Vanilla Blue, Phantom Grey, Light Green, Dark Blue and Carbon Crystal Black.

Included in the Style’s sticker price is a five-year/150 000 km warranty, a two-year/30 000 km service plan and Chery’s 10-year/1 000 000 km first-owner engine warranty.

Omoda C5 1.5 T-GDI Style CVT – R359 900

Omoda C5 1.5 T-GDI Tech CVT – R447 900

Omoda C5 1.5 T-GDI Lux CVT – R477 900

Omoda C5 1.5 T-GDI Lux S CVT – R479 900

Omoda C5 1.5 T-GDI Elegance CVT – R507 900

Omoda C5 1.5 T-GDI Elegance S CVT – R509 900

Omoda C5 1.6 T-GDI GT DCT – R589 990

