Kia gives hint of first EV arrival in South Africa by teasing EV5

While set to arrive in 2025, neither an official date of reveal or pricing was revealed.

Allocation of the EV5 will be restricted to select dealers. Images: Charl Bosch

Officially the third electric vehicle of its EV-line to be launched after 2021’s unveiling of EV6, Kia provided the first glimpse of the EV5 on local soil at its year-end product event at the Glendower Golf Estate in Edenvale on Monday (2 December).

Shown as the fourth product planned for introduction in 2025 after or at the same time as the Tasman bakkie, the facelift Sorento and updated Carnival, the EV5 will, however, be sold from select dealerships with pricing only expected in the new year.

What is it?

First shown at the Chengdu Motor Show in China last April, the EV5 rides on an adapted EV version of Kia’s N platform with seating for five, and dimensions of 4 615 mm in overall length, a wheelbase of 2 750 mm, width of 1 875 mm and height of 1 715 mm.

Positioned between the EV3 and the flagship EV9 as its name points out, the EV5 incorporates a specific take on the Opposites United styling language with different headlights and a more prominent Tiger Face that replaces the trademark Tiger Nose grille.

Angular rear facia design stands in complete contrast to the designs of the EV3 and EV9.

Described as “bringing a new era of electric mobility to millennial families”, the exhibited model sported a colour called Frost Blue and 19-inch alloy wheels that identified it as the dual-motor Long Range variant positioned above the single motor.

Power underneath

While details pertaining to the powerplants weren’t detailed, the start of sales in Australia two months ago provides the biggest hint of what the local market can expect.

Its platform being of the 400-volt kind, the entry-level Standard Range derives motivation from a 64.2-kWh lithium-iron phosphate battery pack made in conjunction with Chinese firm FinDreams owned by EV giant, BYD.

Interior adopts the now typical minimalist appearance.

Producing 160kW/310Nm, the Standard Range has a claimed range of 400 km and will do 0-100 km/h in 8.5 seconds.

Supporting DC charging up to 350 kW, which will require a waiting time of 36 minutes from 0-80%, the on-board outlet produces 6.6 kW and will take nine hours 43 min in-conjunction with a household socket.

Centre console houses a pair of cupholders, physical buttons and a wireless smartphone charger.

Producing the same power and torque as the Standard Range, the Long Range utilises a 88.1-kWh battery pack and will reportedly do 555 km on a single charge.

Able to get from 0-100 km/h in 8.9 seconds, the Long Range gets an 11 kW on-board and will need a waiting time of 38 minutes using a fast charger, or eight hours 10 min when loading from a household plug.

Boot can accommodate 513-litres with the rear seats up. An additional 67-litres can be stored underneath the bonnet.

At the range’s sharp-end, the dual-motor Long Range adds a second electric motor to the rear axle for an all-wheel-drive layout.

Still using the 88.1-kWh battery, the all-paw gripping Long Range develops 230kW/480Nm, which results in 0-100 km/h taking 6.3 seconds. The claimed range is said to be between 470 km and 500 km.

Front section of the boot floor folds-up to create a stacked packing shelf

Respective charging times and capacity of the on-board charger mirrors that of the Long Range single motor.

Likely spec

In terms of spec, noted items included a wireless smartphone charger, Hill Descent Control, a dual 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment display, an electric tailgate, four USB ports, a surround-view camera system, Park Assist, Auto Hold and a unique dual folding boot floor in which the front cover “folds up” to create a stacked arrangement above the lower section.

Coming in 2025 but…

As is stands, no details about the EV5’s arrival is known despite it being set for next year as mentioned.

For reference prices Down Under kick-off at $56 770 (R660 838) and conclude at $71 770 (R835 447).

Additional information from carexpert.com.au.

