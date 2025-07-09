JLR prices newly Black Edition suited ‘full-size’ Range Rover

The Black officially becomes the priciest Range Rover ever sold in South Africa, with option of standard or long wheelbase L configurations.

Black Edition attire has now been handed to the full-size Range Rover SV. Image: JLR

JLR has removed the wraps from its second Black Edition Range Rover in as many weeks, albeit this time based on the full-size variant instead of the Sport.

Black attire

Set to become the most expensive Range Rover sold in South Africa, the Black, as with the Sport, is the work of JLR’s SV Bespoke division, with the range topping “standard” SV serving as base.

Available in five-seat form or in long wheelbase L guise with five or four seats, the Black’s exterior changes are virtually identical to those of the Sport by consisting of a gloss Narvik Black finish, 23-inch gloss black alloy wheels, gloss black brake calipers, a polished gloss black mesh grille and gloss black Range Rover lettering on the bonnet.

A gloss black Range Rover oval badge and a black ceramic SV roundel instead of the usual white on the tailgate, rounds the Black’s aesthetics off.

Interior has been given a black overhaul as well. Image: JLR

Inside, the darkened touches include a satin black ceramic finish on the toggle switch gear lever, black birch wood veneers, Ebony semi-aniline leather seats with a new single cover that reduces stitch work and seams, and what JLR calls Moonlight Chrome decorative inserts.

Same V8 heart

In addition to the specification sheet remaining unchanged from the standard SV and SV L, JLR has also not altered the powerplant, meaning the BMW-sourced 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 continues to produce 452kW/750Nm.

As ever, drive is routed to all four wheels via a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox. The claimed top speed is 261 km/h, with respective 0-100 km/h times, with launch control active, of 4.3 and 4.4 seconds.

Price

Confirmed to be shown alongside the Sport SV Black Edition as the Goodwood Festival of Speed that kicks-off on 10 July and runs until 13 July, the Range Rover SV Black Edition carries a price tag of R5 269 200, which increases to R5 718 700 for the L.

Representing premiums of R297 900 and R230 800 over the standard SV models, both Black Edition’s price tags include a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan as standard.

