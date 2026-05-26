Fangchengbao Tai 7 becomes a BYD for export markets

Rumours of the Tai 7 being launched under the Denza name similar to the B5 (Fangchengbao Bao 5) and B8 (Fangchengbao Boa 8) have been overturned.

Shown in updated form at the Beijing Motor Show last month, BYD has surprised by debuting the export market Fangchengbao Tai 7 under its own name instead of the Denza brand.

Unexpected switch

One of two models making up the Tai or Titanium range of less hardcore SUVs under the Fangchengbao name – the other being the Tai 3 – the Tai 7 also represents the nomenclature’s flagship with either electric or plug-in hybrid powertrains.

More than likely badged as a BYD, and not a Denza due to the latter being marketed as a hardcore off-road SUV brand outside China, similar to Fangchengbao, the Tai 7 will be offered solely as a seven-seater and only as a plug-in hybrid.

Dimensions

Differentiated from the Fangchengbao by having BYD badges, the boxy Defender-aping Tai 7 rides on a unibody platform rather than the ladder-frame that underpins the Fangchengbao Bao 5 and Boa 8 that carry the Denza B5 and B8 nameplates in export markets.

On-sale in China since last year, the Tai 7 has the following dimensions:

Length : 4 999 mm;

: 4 999 mm; Wheelbase : 2 920 mm;

: 2 920 mm; Height : 1 856 mm;

: 1 856 mm; Width: 1 995 mm

Inside

Again differentiated from the Fangchengbao by the BYD badges inside, the Tai 7’s notable features include a Head-Up Display projected into the entire windscreen side of the driver, a 16-speaker sound system and heated, ventilated and massaging electric front seats.

Taking pride of place inside is a 15.6-inch infotainment display. Picture: BYD UK

Also included a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, a 15.6-inch infotainment display and a cooled glovebox.

No 100% EV

Up front, the plug-in hybrid setup pairs a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with either one or two electric motors.

Reportedly, BYD is still to confirm which of the available two Blade battery packs will be offered.

Tai 7 adopts the now familiar Defender 110-inspired boxy design. Picture: paultan.org

Whereas the petrol engine develops 115kW/225Nm on its own, the first battery has a capacity of 26.6-kWh and the second 35.6-kWh.

While no combined power figures are known, the former has a claimed all-electric range of 135 km based on China’s CLTC cycle, while the latter has a distance of 200 km.

In dual-motor form, which only utilises the larger battery, the Tai 7 will do a 190 km on electric propulsion alone.

Door opened for South Africa

Soon to launch in the United Kingdom, thus opening the way for other right-hand drive markets, including South Africa, BYD has not yet approved the Tai 7 for the local market.

While already confirmed, no official launch date for Denza’s arrival has yet been announced.