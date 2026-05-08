Denza’s most likely SUV pair for South Africa previewed in Beijing

An official launch date for Denza in South Africa is still to be set.

Set to arrive in South Africa later this year, BYD-owned Denza provided an effective preview of two of the likeliest models it will offer on local soil at the recent Beijing Motor Show.

Name change

While marketed under the off-road focused Fangchengbao sub-brand in China, the Boa 5 and Boa 8 will mirror the setup in Australia by becoming the Denza B5 and B8 in South Africa.

Founded three years ago as a new energy off-road brand, both models feature plug-in hybrid powertrains and share their DMO or Dual Mode Offroad body-on frame platform with the BYD Shark bakkie.

B5

The first model to wear the Fangchengbao name, the Boa 5/B5 provides seating for five with the following dimensions:

Length : 4 888mm;

: 4 888mm; Wheelbase : 2 800mm;

: 2 800mm; Height : 1 920mm;

: 1 920mm; Width: 1 970mm.

B5 has 17 driving modes and a soft-closing tailgate as standard. Picture: Charl Bosch

Offering between 470 and 1 064-litres of boot space, the B5’s off-road prowess comes not only from a low range transfer case, but locking front and rear differentials, plus the Disus-P hydraulic air suspension developed for the ultra-luxurious, high-performance Yangwang brand.

Off-road tech

Using its pair of electric motors on the front and rear axle, the B5 omits a driveshaft yet offers as many as 17 driving modes.

Aside from the standard Eco, Comfort, Sport and Sport+ modes, the other options are as follows:

Sand;

Snow;

Mud,

Mountain;

Rock;

Creep;

Wading;

Custom;

Burst;

Climbing;

Tug-of-War,

L Function;

Leopard Turn.

Able to tow 3 000kg, the B5’s standard ground clearance is 220mm, which increases to 310mm with the Disus-P present.

The claiming wading depth is 700mm and 790mm respectively, with its departure angle rated at 32° and 35°, approach at 35° and 39° and breakover at 20° and 27°.

Shark power

On the power front, the B5 uses the same setup as the Shark in which the dual-electric motors are powered by a 31.8-kWh Blade battery pack.

Combined with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, the B5 develops a total of 400kW/760Nm, the former being 105kW down on what the Boa 5 makes in China.

Paired to a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT), the B5 will get from 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds and offer an electric-only range of 90km on the WLTP cycle that South Africa uses.

With the petrol engine included, BYD Australia claims a total distance of 850km and DC charging up to 100 kW, which will require a waiting time of 16 minutes from 30-80%.

Spec

In terms of specification, the Aussie-spec B5 has the following as standard:

18-inch or 20-inch alloy wheels;

LED headlights and fog lamps;

soft closing tailgate;

side-steps;

rain sense wipers;

folding electric mirrors;

leather or Nappa leather seats;

keyless entry;

push-button start;

ambient lighting;

electric, heated, ventilated and massaging front seats;

front and rear wireless smartphone charger;

heated and ventilated rear seats;

12.3-inch digital instrument cluster;

cooled and heated glovebox;

16-speaker sound system;

15.6-inch infotainment display;

wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

five USB ports;

panoramic sunroof.

B5’s interior is a tech fest, but with a myriad of physical switchgear still present. Picture: Charl Bosch

Just as extensive, the B5’s suite safety and driver assistance systems include:

tyre pressure monitor;

front and rear parking sensors;

11 airbags;

360° camera system;

Head-Up Display;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Driver Attention Alert;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Rear Seat Alert;

Remote Engine Start;

Lane Keep Assist;

Rollover Intervention;

Traffic Sign Recognition;

Lane Departure Warning;

front and rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Reverse Automatic Braking.

Price point

Available in six colours and three shades for the interior, pricing for the B5 in Australia ranges from $74 990 to $79 990, which amounts to between R884 759 and R884 759 when directly converted and without taxes.

B8

Set to become Denza’s flagship SUV in South Africa as in Australia, the B8 effectively rates as a three-row version of the B5 with six or seven seats.

Fangchengbao Bao 8 is set to become the Denza B8 in South Africa. Picture: Charl Bosch

Revealed at the end of last year of China, the B8 comes with the following dimensions:

Length : 5 195mm;

: 5 195mm; Wheelbase : 2 920mm;

: 2 920mm; Height : 1 905mm;

: 1 905mm; Width: 1 994mm.

As for practicality, boot space ranges from 147 to 902-litres with the third row folded down. A capacity rating with the second row also folded isn’t yet known.

Unlike the B5, the B8 comes equipped with the Disus-P system from the start, resulting in a ground clearance of 310mm and wading depth of 890mm. The claimed approach angle is 34°, departure angle 35° and breakover 26°.

More grunt

Up front, the B8’s biggest departure from the B5 is the use of a 2.0-litre combustion engine instead of the mentioned 1.5.

Backed-up by a 36.8-kWh Blade battery powering two electric motors, the B8 produces a combined 425kW/760Nm, 125kW down but with the same torque as the Chinese-market Boa 8.

B8 is, in effect, an extended wheelbase B5 with six or seven seats. Picture: Charl Bosch

Connected to a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT), the B8 will accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds and travel 100km on battery power only.

Combined with the combustion engine, Denza Australia claims a range of 905km and DC charging support up to 120kW. Towing capacity is 3 500kg.

Equipped with not only the Disus-P system, the B8 boasts front and rear locking differentials, a low range transfer case and the same number of driving modes as the B5.

Spec

As for spec, the B8, in Australia, is equipped with the following as standard:

20-inch alloy wheels;

LED headlights and fog lamps;

soft closing doors;

side-steps;

rain sense wipers;

folding electric mirrors;

tri-zone climate control;

leather or Nappa leather seats;

keyless entry;

push-button start;

ambient lighting;

electric, heated, ventilated and massaging front seats;

front and rear wireless smartphone charger;

heated steering wheel;

heated and ventilated second row;

12.3-inch digital instrument cluster;

cooled and heated glovebox;

18-speaker sound system;

six USB ports;

17.3-inch infotainment display;

wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

panoramic sunroof.

B8’s interior is subtly different from the B5. Picture: Charl Bosch

Taking care of safety and driver assistance is:

tyre pressure monitor;

front and rear parking sensors;

nine airbags;

360° camera system;

Head-Up Display;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Driver Attention Alert;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Night Vision;

Remote Engine Start;

Lane Keep Assist;

Rollover Intervention;

Traffic Sign Recognition;

Lane Departure Warning;

front and rear Cross Traffic Alert.

Price estimation

Down Under, the B8 comes in four colours and two interior shades. Prices range from $91 000 to $97 990, which amounts to between R1 073 651 and R1 156 122 when directly converted and without taxes.

Wait starts

As mentioned, more details will only be announced once an official launch date for the Denza brand is confirmed.

Additional information from Denza Australia and carexpert.com.au.