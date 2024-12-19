McKenzie says F1 race in South Africa will cost R2bn but private sector will cover most of it [VIDEOS]

Several bids to host an F1 race in South Africa will be considered, but Kyalami is the frontrunner.

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie appointed a bid steering committee (BSC) to oversee the bidding process for the return of F1 to South Africa. Picture: The Citizen/Nigel Sibanda

South Africa is now officially on track to host a Formula One (F1) Grand Prix after Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie appointed a bid steering committee (BSC) to oversee the bidding process for the return of the sport to the country.

McKenzie announced the diverse team at a media briefing held at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand on Wednesday.

Bid committee

The committee, chaired by Bakang Lethoko, will consider several bids from promoters across the country, with Gauteng emerging as the frontrunner.

The BSC comprises Lethoko as the chairperson, alongside Anton Roux, Motorsport SA CEO Vic Maharaj, Rendani Ramovha, Stephen Watson, Shane Water, Thabile Ngwato, Gavin Varejes, Andrew Dunn, Timothy Harris, Charnie Lee Kruger, Nomsa Chabeli, and Mlimandlela Ndamase.

The committee will be responsible for preparing a bid that will be considered by the Formula One Group and global motorsport’s governing body, the FIA.

This will include choosing which city and track to put forward for consideration.

The committee’s first task will be to appoint a promoter, that will be the preferred host, by February next year.

Once appointed, the committee and the promoter will appear before Cabinet to receive the go-ahead for the bid.

Lewis Hamilton

During the briefing, McKenzie paid tribute to F1’s most successful driver in history, Lewis Hamilton, who has long advocated for South Africa to join the F1 calendar.

Hamilton has said he wants to race in South Africa before the end of his career.

“Lewis Hamilton, we want to pay tribute to you and your activism. You introduced so many of us to Formula One and turned us into passionate fans today. You inspire us with who you are as a driver, a person and a tireless activist for what you believe in. We want to crown your career by seeing you race here,” said McKenzie.

The sports minister also said the appointment of the bid steering committee is significant in the country’s push to bring F1 back.

“We have chosen professional people to look at those bids and come back to say these are the bids that will bring F1 back to South Africa.

“The bids should comply with all the F1 regulations, not with Gayton McKenzie’s or the GNU’s. That’s what the bid committee is going to focus on. They know what F1 wants, and they will ensure the bids meet F1’s requirements,” he said.

SA F1 GP in 2026?

McKenzie stated the aim is to be part of the 2027 F1 programme should the bid succeed.

“Realistically, 2027 is what we’re looking at, but because I’m a serial optimist, I think we might hear something as early as 2026. But don’t hold me to it; I’m just being myself. 2027 is the goal.”

With the Dutch Grand Prix falling off the F1 calendar after 2026, McKenzie could not confirm when asked by The Citizen whether South Africa may take that spot.

Kyalami and other tracks

A one-year contract extension to host the race at the Zandvoort track in the Netherlands, which returned to the schedule in 2021 after a 36-year absence, has been signed to ensure there will be two more events.

While the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit is currently undergoing upgrades to meet the International Automobile Federation (FIA) regulations to become a Grade One circuit, McKenzie mentioned that venues, including Wakanda Smart City in the Eastern Cape, have shown enthusiasm to host the F1 race.

“It’s realistic that another province could host the event. There’s a great appetite from the Western Cape, Free State, and Eastern Cape. You should never discount those bids as they might include elements we need to host F1. To be honest, Gauteng has an advantage; they already have a track.”

Acting Gauteng Premier Lebogang Maile was also present at the briefing.

He expressed support for the return of F1 and believes Gauteng should be considered the premier host province for such a mega-event.

Costs and ticket prices of hosting F1 in South Africa

While hosting an F1 race is extremely expensive, McKenzie stressed that the government will not be directing a lot of financial resources towards it as there is significant interest from the private sector.

The sports minister revealed that hosting an F1 race could require about R2 billion.

“With the concerns that keep me awake at night regarding this bid, the financial aspect is not one of them, and the government is not going to cover the majority of the cost, I can assure you.

“To pull off a race, you’re looking at R2 billion per year. I am inundated with people who want to bring money and sponsor the F1 in South Africa. Everybody wants to get involved, so the money issue is the least of my worries. My worry has been sorted out already,” McKenzie said.

He also emphasised that F1 race tickets will be made affordable to ordinary South Africans.

“The tickets are going to be accessible to the man on streets, but VIP is going to be very, very expensive. We are going to catch the VIP people.”

‘SA and Rwanda should not be in competition’

The announcement of the committee follows Rwanda’s declaration to host F1, with President Paul Kagame putting forward a proposal set to rival South Africa’s bid.

“I am happy to formally announce that Rwanda is bidding to bring the thrill of racing back to Africa, by hosting a Formula One Grand Prix. A big thank you to Stefano Domenicali and the entire team at Formula One for the good progress in our discussions so far.

“I assure we are approaching this opportunity with the seriousness and commitment which it deserves,” Kagame said.

However, McKenzie said the two countries should not be competitors but rather collaborators so the continent can have multiple races in the future.

“I hate this narrative of choosing between Rwanda or South Africa. I despise it because in Europe, you have seven races – no one questions if it’s Monaco or Italy; they have all seven.

“We are advocating for co-operation to ensure Africa has more than one F1 race. Truth be told, we can make the most compelling case for F1, but we should not compete with Rwanda. We should engage in dialogue to determine how we can support each other. We are larger in finances, we have a bigger motorsport community, and we have a track. We want to assist them, not compete,” McKenzie said.

While, Rwanda’s F1 track is yet to be constructed, Kyalami has been deemed 90% ready for an F1 race.

F1 in SA

Kyalami circuit owner Tobie Venter and his management team committed to R177 million worth of improvements, including track upgrades, to bring the venue into FIA Grade 1 territory.

Venter said they will prepare a presentation of the planned upgrades, including possible funders and a time frame that will be tabled during an FIA meeting, for approval in the new year.

“We are 90% there but the last 10% will be done next year. What has already been done is a detailed plan of what we have to do and how we have to do it.

“Kyalami, as you all know is a viable business entity in its own right without Formula One and it is very busy, so our job is to fit in the construction and not disrupt our business activities. Rest assured by the end of next year Kyalami will be F1 certified.”

Since 1961, when an F1 race was first hosted at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, generations of spectators have flocked to the iconic circuit to cheer on icons of the sport including Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost, Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell and Gerhard Burger.

F1 has not held a race in Africa since the last South African Grand Prix in Kyalami in 1993.

