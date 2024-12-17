South African F1 Grand Prix hits top gear, but will Rwanda overtake it? [VIDEO]

David Coulthard performs during the filming of Racing Around Kyalami in Johannesburg, South Africa on October 4, 2024. Picture: Red Bull

South Africa’s ambition to host a Formula One (F1) race is moving into top gear with an announcement of a bid steering committee expected on Wednesday.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie is expected to announce South Africa’s Formula One Bid Steering Committee at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand, Gauteng.

South Africans, who have been pleading with government to bring F1 back to South Africa, were thrilled with the taste of the Red Bull F1 car roaring through the streets of Sandton, shattering the silence with screams of raw speed, in October.

McKenzie’s acting spokesperson Chade Kramer said the minister will announce details around South Africa’s next steps in preparation for the return of F1 to the country.

“South Africa’s Bid Steering Committee (BSC) will be responsible for all aspects of preparing a bid for the consideration of the Formula One Group and global motorsport’s governing body, the FIA. This will include a phase of choosing which city and track to put forward for consideration.

“The BSC will coordinate the bid process and ensure that all necessary requirements are met. The committee will be the only recognised body to engage with F1 officials and stakeholders to promote South Africa’s bid and to develop a comprehensive bid document,” Kramer said.

F1 Grand Prix at Kyalami?

McKenzie earlier this month said the South African F1 Grand Prix will take place at Kyalami.

“The race is going to happen to Kyalami. Kyalami is doing what they need to do. [Kyalami owners] Toby Venter and Willie Venter … are doing a great job bringing Kyalami to F1 standards. They have put money in.

“They have met with Apex, that is doing the track, to bring it to F1 standards. We are making sure that we are going to host, so I think we’re looking at 2027. We were there, it’s going to happen. It’s coming here,” McKenzie said.

Wakanda

However, the race to host a F1 Grand Prix hit higher revs last month after Wakanda Smart City in the Eastern Cape also indicated it wanted to host the motoring spectacle.

Wakanda Smart City bid director MK Malefane has insisted on a free and fair parliamentary bid process to determine who crosses the line to host a future race.

Malefane wrote to the President and CEO of F1 Stefano Domenicali in order to obtain clarity on McKenzie’s announcement of FIA and F1 commitment to him for Kyalami to host a F1 Grand Prix.

However, FIA Director of Race Promotion Louise Young shot down Malefane’s proposal saying they have received several bids to host a F1 Grand Prix.

“While we are pleased to have so much interest and despite recent press commentary, we are yet to formalise any arrangement for Formula One to return to South Africa.

“You are free to make any proposal to us that you wish regarding an event in South Africa; however, given the scale and complexity of a Formula One Grand Prix event, to give your bid the maximum chance of success, we believe that a partnership with the South African government is both desirable and necessary. If you can secure government support for the project, we look forward to hearing from you,” Young said.

Rwanda

Several current F1 drivers, including seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, have called for the sport to return to South Africa.

However, there may be spanner in the works with Rwanda formally bidding to host an F1 race in Kigali.

Watch: Rwanda President Paul Kagame on his country bidding for F1 GP

Rwanda formally bids to host a Formula 1 race in Kigali, President Paul Kagame announces pic.twitter.com/e67rsCzOlY — Larry Madowo (@LarryMadowo) December 13, 2024

President Paul Kagame announced the country’s decision last week.

“I am happy to formally announce that Rwanda is bidding to bring the thrill of racing back to Africa, by hosting a Formula One Grand Prix. A big thank you to Stefano Domenicali and the entire team at Formula One for the good progress in our discussions so far.

“I assure we are approaching this opportunity with the seriousness and commitment which it deserves,” Kagame said.

Reports have suggested that the new track, set to be designed by a company run by Austrian former F1 driver Alexander Wurz, would be near a new international airport under construction at Bugesera near Kigali, Rwanda’s capital.

SA F1 GP in 2027 or 2028

While, Rwanda’s F1 track is yet to be constructed, Kyalami has been deemed 90% ready for an F1 race possibly in 2027 or 2028.

In October the circuit owner Tobie Venter and his management team committed to R177 million worth of improvements to the facilities, including track upgrades, to bring the venue into FIA Grade 1 territory.

Venter told The Citizen they will prepare a presentation of the planned upgrades, including possible funders and a time frame that will be tabled during a FIA meeting for approval in the new year.

With its rich history of Formula 1 events at the circuit, Kyalami is perfectly suited to host top-tier international motor racing events.

F1 stars

Since 1961, when the first F1 race was hosted at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, generations of spectators have flocked to the iconic circuit to cheer on icons of the sport including Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost, Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell and Gerhard Burger.

With the Dutch Grand Prix falling off the Formula 1 calendar after 2026, South Africa may take over the spot on the F1 calendar.

A one-year contract extension to host the race at the Zandvoort track, which returned to the schedule in 2021 after a 36-year absence, has been signed to ensure there will be two more events.

F1 has not held a race in Africa since the last South African Grand Prix in Kyalami in 1993.

