18 Apr 2024

07:12 pm

This is the real deal: Facelift Haval H6 shows its true face

Extensive restyling involves new front and rear facias, plus more power for the respective non-hybrid petrol engines.

First images of facelift Haval H6 emerge

H6’s official design shows a new expansive grille and tier-esque daytime running LEDs. Image: mydrivers.com via autohome.com.cn

Although shown almost a year ago, Haval parent company, Great Wall Motors (GWM), has seemingly opted to restyle the H6 one last time in preparation for its world debut at the Auto China Expo in Beijing less than two weeks from now.

Confusion

Last year, a single image obtained by carnewschina.com showed the H6 brandishing a grille similar to the Lamborghini Urus, in addition to a new front bumper, LED headlights, new door handles and alloy wheels.

At the time, the publication reported an increase in both width and overall length, without any changes to the choice of powertrains.

ALSO READ: Haval preparing facelift for H6 as first images emerge

Confusion, however, prevailed following the same time discovery of completely different images submitted to China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, which showed the H6 sporting the same frontal design as the H6 GT Coupe, and without the sealed grille as hinted by the original depiction.

Seemingly though, both have been opted against as per images uncovered by AutoHome posted by Haval’s General Manager, Zhao Yongpo, on the Chinese social media equivalent of X, Weibo.

What has changed?

Also picked-up by carnewschina.com, the final restyling involves a new grille seemingly derived from the Hyundai Palisade, new LED headlights, a redesigned front bumper, and fog lamps extending from the main clusters down the flanks of the bumper in a similar setup to Peugeot’s claw motif.

At the rear, Haval has altered the tailgate by replacing its corporate logo with a block letter arrangement between the new headlights, which according to Zhao, has been styled to resemble the number 7.

Rounding the exterior off is a new bumper and as on the GT Coupe, black alloy wheels of unspecified diameter.

First images of facelift Haval H6 emerge
Rear facia has been comprehensively redesigned. Image: mydrivers.com via autohome.com.cn

According to the AutoHome report, the unibody L.E.M.O.N platform has indeed been revised, but only in terms of overall length which now measures 50 mm longer than before at 4 703 mm. Unchanged is the 2 738 mm wheelbase, the 1 730 mm height and the 1 886 mm width.

While no interior images were provided, Haval did divulge select details of the powerplant options, namely the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol rated at 130 kW and the 2.0-litre turbo retuned to produce 170 kW as opposed to the previous 155 kW.

Confirmed to follow later are both hybrid and plug-in hybrid models, the former paired to the Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT) and the latter to the same seven-speed dual-clutch used on the petrol variants.

Reveal imminent

While set for unveiling in Beijing as mentioned, expectations are that more details could positionally be unearthed before the wraps come off in the Chinese capital on 28 April.

NOW READ: Haval H6 HEV makes strong statement in hybrid SUV space

RELATED ARTICLES

