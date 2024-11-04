Overhauled Mercedes-Benz V-Class solidified as ‘S-Class of vans’

Range now spans a single V300d model with more standard features, but at a price not far from the most accessible S-Class.

Facelift V-Class now comes in a single derivative with its exterior changes being easy to spot. Images: Charl Bosch

The current generation Mercedes-Benz Vito, known internally as W447, has been around for exactly a decade and although only expected to bow out in 2026, remains a pivotal model for the three-pointed star in more ways than one.

The new ‘must have’ Benz

While the entry point in Benz’s commercial vehicle line-up, it plays a secondary role in providing the foundation for the ultra-luxurious V-Class that in, recent years, has become more of an aspirational model than a luxury people mover.

Arguably able to rival the G-Class and even the S-Class for the accolade of the Mercedes-Benz to have, the restyled V-Class has now made its debut on local soil just over a year after receiving its second mid-life overhaul – the first having been in 2019.

Simplification

The most extensive revision to date, the adaptations go further as Mercedes-Benz has reduced the local line-up to a single model, the V300d, which it says has accounted for the majority of sales compared to the V220d and V250d.

A more upscale version of the Vito, the Vito Tourer Select, is being planned for introduction as the direct replacement for the former pair at a later stage.

Prominent changes at the rear comprise a new bumper and blacked-out taillight clusters. New on the colour palette is the depicted Kalahari Gold Metallic.

In addition to the range restructuring, the array of cost options has been reduced with buyers now having the choice of swapping between wheel designs and interior trim without requiring extra forking out for example.

Carrying the Exclusive trim grade denominator, the national launch in Cape Town last week laid claim to the V-Class’ increasing popularity, but at a price unlikely to impress all for what is still a Vito underneath.

As standard, the V300d rides on 19-inch monobloc alloy wheels.

Aesthetically, styling cues from the EQ range of electric vehicles have been incorporated, although at present, the EV equivalent, the EQV, has not been approved for market availability.

In addition to new headlights fitted with the MultiBeam adaptive LEDs as standard, Mercedes-Benz has introduced a new bumper to go with the U-shaped grille complete with a gloss black surround.

Optional to the standard monobloc wheels at no extra cost are the traditional 10-spoke alloy wheels.

For South Africa, the three-pointed star emblem moves from the grille to atop the bonnet while the mentioned alloy wheel choice comprises two options; the standard deep-dish monoblocs or the more traditional 10-spokes, both measuring 19 inches.

At the rear, the changes are just as easy to sport as apart from the redesigned bumper, the taillight clusters have been blacked out and fitted with LEDs for the first time.

Mercedes-Benz script on the rear window debuts as a new further exterior addition.

A chrome window line strip above the three-pointed star and a new Mercedes-Benz script at the base of the window itself complete the visual refreshments.

Also reworked are the choice of colour comprising seven shades; High-Tech Silver Metallic as the new standard colour, Obsidian Black Metallic, Dark Graphite Grey Metallic, Rock Crystal White Metallic, Hyacinth Red Metallic and the new additions, Kalahari Gold Metallic and Sodalite Blue Metallic.

New inside

Inside, the changes have been more radical and, in some instances, somewhat controversial from the pre-facelift V-Class.

This predominantly includes the bulky centre console with its refrigerated compartment being replaced by nothing as Mercedes-Benz has opted for a walkthrough design in which access can now be gained to the front by simply “walking through” from the second row.

The biggest highlights of the interior are the dual 12.3-inch displays and a new centre console.

Further new additions are a smaller centre console at the base of the dashboard with the touchpad-like interface for the MBUX infotainment system, plus a storage compartment lower down, new climate control vents and a new multi-function heated steering wheel.

Besides the choice of veneer options, the main highlight is the mentioned availability of the MBUX system nestled in a 12.3-inch display that pairs up with the digital instrument cluster of the same size.

All about the back

Unsurprisingly, the V-Class is all about being driven where the pair of electric dual sliding doors open to reveal a choice of three seating configurations; the standard seven seats or six with the middle chair in the second row making way for a pop-up-style table on runners between the pair of captain’s chairs.

A pair of type-C USB ports now feature at the base of each seat, while a pair of fold-out tables, integrated into the rear seatbacks of the front seats, come standard for the outer chairs.

The final and likely most popular configuration is the unofficially titled lounge seats. Priced at R95 805, the pair of captain’s chairs in the second row recline in an ottoman fashion, while providing a massaging function in addition to being ventilated and with a cushion on the headrests.

One of the seating arrangements is the optional seven with a pair of captain’s chairs on the second, both heated and ventilated.

As part of the reduction on optional equipment, the V300d Exclusive come standard with an expanded 64-colour ambient lighting system that extends to the rear, a wireless smartphone charger and a panoramic sunroof.

A split tailgate with the upper glass section opening manually from the electric boot lid, the Burmeister sound system, heated, ventilated and massaging front seats, and a first-time digital rear-view mirror rounds some of the items off.

Taking care of safety are Distance Assist Distronic, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Attention Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Trailer Hitch Assist and the 360-degree surround-view camera system, all again standard.

Mounted on runners, a pop-out table sits between the chairs in the second row. An alternative is the folded tray integrated into the rear seatbacks of the front seats.

Equally as big a change in its exterior and interior is the V-Class’ suspension. In place of the AMG suspension comes what Mercedes-Benz calls Agility Suspension which still uses steel springs rather than air.

The drive

Putting comfort above sportiness, the result on the launch route, which started and ended at the V&A Waterfront and took in the stunningly beautiful Cape Winelands, Franschhoek Pass and Sir Lowery’s Village below the pass of the same name, was immediately apparent.

Nowhere near as firm as before, the V-Class feels supple, refined and comfortable with the absorption of the odd imperfection being dealt with more than commendably.

As expected from what is still a van, space is anything but a worry and with the rear seats reclined, a long road trip will be dealt with seamlessly not only as a result of the comfort but also the inherent quietness of the 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine.

Cost-optional lounge chairs can recline in an ottoman style and feature separate armrests, heating, ventilation and massaging functions.

Introduced at the 2019 refresh, the OM 654 oil burner develops an unchanged 174kW/500Nm directed to the rear wheels through the 9G Tronic automatic gearbox.

For the moment, this will remain the sole driveline option as the lack of right-hand-drive capability has made introducing the 4Matic variant problematic as a direct rival for the all-paw gripping Volkswagen T6.1 Caravelle.

As much as piloting the V-Class continued to be rewarding from behind the wheel, the 2.0-litre unit still needed some coaxing when traversing the hillier sections as it did run out of puff and required a few cog changes to keep momentum up.

Tasked with moving over 2.1 tons of luxury bus, the lack of firepower didn’t come as a surprise, although it proves more than sufficient elsewhere with a laudable turn of speed and a linear delivery when asked for a bit more.

Conclusion

While its revised list of all-inclusive features goes some way to justify its price tag, the thought of paying R2 254 000 for what is still a van won’t sit kindly with buyers wanting an alternative to the Caravelle that can be had for over R700 000 less.

The other side of the coin is a lot more standard features and the V-Class is a Mercedes-Benz which continues to speak the loudest of all.

V-Class has been slimmed down to a single model, the V300d with the Exclusive trim level denominator being the only variant available.

As much as the debate of its price is unlikely to reside, the popularity and yes, image of the V300d as the Mercedes-Benz of the moment will present little trouble for Munich continuing where the “V” has left off.

Simply put, price presents no obstacle to its intended market who view an S-Class as lacking in space and a G-Class as too common and lacking the same presence, style and capability for their two-million plus Randelas.

