Last time restyled Mercedes-Benz Vito and V-Class revealed

The recipient of an initial mid-life refresh in 2019, Mercedes-Benz has introduced a second round of revisions to the V-Class van, its electric offshoot, the EQV, and the workhorse Vito and eVito.

Final moment

Originating from the 2014, the updates will be the final adaptions handed to the internally named W447 that debuted in 2014, as its predecessor will move to an electric optimised platform called Van Electric Architecture, or VAN.EA, in 2026.

As such, Stuttgart’s rival for the Volkswagen T6.1 Transporter/Caravelle, Opel Zafira Life, Toyota Quantum and Quantum VX, Ford Tourneo Custom and Hyundai Staria, will take leave of combustion motivation before said year, which incidentally will mark exactly three decades since the original W638 V-Class/Vito went on-sale.

EQV sports the same changes as the V-Class, with the added novelty of the sealed grille. Image: Mercedes-Benz.

“Our new mid-size van models are another step towards achieving this goal. The more mature luxury positioning of the EQV and V-Class and the sharpened premium character of the eVito and Vito will enable us to increase our focus on high-margin regions and industries,” Mercedes-Benz Vans Head of Sales and Marketing Klaus Rehkugler said.

On the outside

Externally, the W447’s final set of tweaks comprise new alloy wheel sizes ranging from 17 to 19-inches, a new grille for the Vito and eVito as a means of building on the updates applied in 2020, and, on the V-Class and EQV, restyled model specific grilles, new front and rear bumpers, darkened rear light clusters and the MultiBeam LED headlights as a first-time option.

Changes at rear have been smaller than at the front. Image: Mercedes-Benz.

On the model front, the V-Class offers four trim levels; Style, Avantgarde, AMG Line and Exclusive, and the EQV limited to the Avantgarde.

Lack of an exhaust outlet the key to what resides underneath the EQV’s bonnet. Image: Mercedes-Benz.

In the case of the Vito and eVito, the panel van, passenger carrying Tourer and combination Mixto derivatives have all been retained, albeit in three trim grades; the workhorse-ready unbadged base model, the slightly better equipped Pro and the more luxurious Select.

MBUX finally arrives

A new 5.5-inch instrument cluster display and 10.25-inch MBUX infotainment system feature inside the Vito. Image: Mercedes-Benz.

Inside, an era where the W447 has been showing its age, Benz has fitted to a new dashboard on all models containing a standard 5.5-inch instrument cluster display on the Vito and eVito, and an upgraded 12.3-inch on the V-Class and EQV.

New dual 12.3-inch displays the highlight of the interior. Image: Mercedes-Benz.

On the latter pair, the 12.3-inch MBUX infotainment system has finally introduced, though on the Vito and eVito, the setup measures 10.25-inches. Both systems are complimented by Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Spec

eVito Panel Van comes in two models with two different battery packs. Image: Mercedes-Benz.

While a new steering wheel and air vents feature on the Vito and eVito, Mercedes-Benz has gone a step further by affording the V-Class and EQV the same, but bolstered by a new wireless smartphone charger, revised centre console and a 64 colour ambient lighting option.

Vito appears sleeker than before. Image: Mercedes-Benz.

On the safety and driver assistance front, cruise control, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, rain sensor wipers, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist and a reverse camera now all come as standard on the Vito and eVito.

Depicted Vito Tourer offers dual sliding doors. Image: Mercedes-Benz.

Building on these, the V-Class and EQV receive Active Distance Distronic Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Park Assist and from the options list, a 360-degree surround-view camera system, Active Steering Assist and Traffic Jam Assist.

New alloy wheel sizes range from 17 to 19-inches. Image: Mercedes-Benz.

As a way of improving entry and exit, dual sliding doors, both manual and electric, have been added to the V-Class and EQV, while the Mixto and Tourer variants of the Vito and eVito now come with an electric tailgate as standard.

No in power likely

Same changes as the V-Class has been applied inside, but with EV graphics and readouts inside the infotainment system and instrument cluster. Image: Mercedes-Benz.

Up front, Mercedes-Benz declined to provide any technical details, suggesting a retention of the current range of turbodiesel engines.

In the Vito therefore, the line-up is likely to consist of the following; the 110 CDI takes makes 75kW/270Nm from its 1.8-litre oil-burner, the 114 CDI that delivers 100kW/330Nm from its 2.0-litre engine and the 2.0-litre engine 116 CDI that develops 120kW/380Nm.

Seats can adjust in an ottoman fashion like on the V-Class. Image: Mercedes-Benz.

Completing the range is the bi-turbo 2.0-litre that makes 140kW/440Nm in the 119 CDI and 176kW/500Nm in the 124 CDI.

A 35-kWh lithium-ion battery pack powering an electric motor is employed on the eVito, which translates to a output of 85kW/295Nm.

eVito has the same interior as the normal diesel engine Vito, but with EV specific readouts and graphics. Image: Mercedes-Benz.

In the case of the V-Class, the V220d, V250d and V300d use the same engines as the respective Vito 116 CDI, 119 CDI and 124 CDI, while the all-electric EQV offers two versions; 250 and 300, the former powered by a 60-kWh battery pack and the latter by a 90-kWh module.

Both produce 150 kW with the former having a claimed range of 231 km and the latter 418 km.

Coming to South Africa but not in 2023

On-sale in Europe within the coming months, both the facelift Vito and V-Class, without their electric siblings, have been confirmed for South Africa, but not in 2023.

“Although we have no confirmed timeline as of yet, we hope to see these vehicles in South Africa in the next 18-24 months,” Mercedes-Benz Vans South Africa’s General Manager of Product and Marketing, Marinus Venter, said in a statement.

