Nissan Frontier Pro approved with right-hand drive as Navara Pro

Chinese-made double cab will premiere as the Navara Pro in Australasia next year, making it illegible for South Africa.

Nissan has opened the door for its Chinese-produced Frontier Pro to be offered in South Africa by announcing it will be made with right-hand drive from 2027.

Export ready

A joint venture model with long-time partner Dongfeng, the Frontier Pro is in effect a rebadged version of the Dongfeng Z9 that debuted in the People’s Republic two years ago, before becoming a Nissan at last year’s Shanghai Motor Show.

The first Chinese-made bakkie in Nissan’s history, the Frontier Pro’s confirmation for right-hand drive markets comes after the announcement that it will launch in Latin America before the end of the year with left-hand drive as one of its first export markets.

Welcome Navara Pro

In a statement, Nissan subsequently stated that the Frontier name will be dropped in the Philippines and the Middle East and replaced by the Navara moniker, thereby becoming the Navara Pro.

Come next year, it will debut in Australasia alongside the existing D27 Navara based on the Mitsubishi Triton.

Latin America will be the Frontier Pro’s first export market. Picture: Nissan

“By combining advanced technology, impressive performance and Nissan’s renowned quality and durability, we have created a pickup that reflects Nissan’s Dare Beyond ambition, challenging expectations while remaining practical for everyday life,” Nissan’s Chief Performance Officer, Guillaume Cartier, said.

“As it launches across global markets, Frontier Pro/Navara Pro strengthens our portfolio and demonstrates Nissan’s ability to leverage global expertise to deliver products that resonate with customers around the world.”

New plug-in hybrid

Although offered with petrol and diesel engines, the Navara Pro bound for Australia and New Zealand will solely be motivated by a plug-in hybrid powertrain as an alternative to the oil-burning D27.

According to Nissan Australia, the setup combines a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol with an undisclosed battery pack and electric motor producing a combined 300kW/800Nm.

An evolution of the original 1.5, which had either a 17-kWh or 32.8-kWh battery powering a single electric motor, Nissan Australia claims a 3 500kg tow rating and a payload of 1 000kg.

Taking prominence inside is a 14.6-inch infotainment system and a 10-inch digital instrument cluster. Picture: Nissan

Paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, the double cab-only Navara Pro will be four-wheel drive from the start, and additionally have a low range transfer case, a mechanical locking differential and 11 driving modes, of which seven are off-road focused:

Standard;

Mud;

Sand;

Rock;

Deep Snow;

Wading;

Expert.

The mentioned standard driving modes are Slippery, Eco, Standard and Sport.

Aside from the plug-in hybrid, markets outside Australasia will have the option of a conventional 2.0-litre turbo-petrol making 190kW/400Nm, the 1.5-litre plug-in hybrid developing 320kW/800Nm and the 2.3-litre turbodiesel from the D23 Navara that has been revised to produce 140kW/500Nm.

The standard transmission on the latter is a six-speed manual, with the option, and sole choice for the petrol, being the eight-speed automatic.

A brand-new four-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) features on the plug-in hybrid.

Dimensions

Dimensionally, the Navara Pro is expected to the similar to the Frontier Pro and as such, has the following dimensions:

Length : 5 520mm;

: 5 520mm; Wheelbase : 3 300mm;

: 3 300mm; Height : 1 950mm;

: 1 950mm; Width: 1 960mm.

Compared to the D23 Navara, the Pro is 40mm shorter, 110mm wider, 125mm taller and 150mm shorter on the wheelbase front.

Australia, yes – South Africa?

Reported to have undergone 20 000km of testing in Australia, the Navara Pro will have a locally tuned suspension setup, though Nissan has confirmed whether it will have a leaf-spring or coil-spring setup.

Navara Pro is currently undergoing testing in Australia. Picture: Nissan Australia

“This isn’t a work ute with some tech bolted in – the all-new Navara Pro PHEV has been built from the outset for buyers who expect a premium experience, whether they’re on the highway or on an outback track,” Nissan Oceania Managing Director, Steve Milette, said.

As is stands, the arrival of the Navara Pro in Australasia hasn’t resulted in an announcement for South Africa, where the D27 won’t be offered.

Navara Pro will have a plug-in hybrid powertrain with a combined 300kW/800Nm. Picture: Nissan Australia

Instead, the local market will prevail with the D23, which gets a new interior and debut before the end of the year, sourced from Thailand following the acquisition of the Rosslyn plant outside Pretoria by Chery in April.

Should approval of the Navara Pro be made, expect this to only happen in the new year.