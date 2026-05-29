South Africa next? Tata unwraps extensively updated Tiago in India

As Tata only re-entered South Africa last year, for the moment, the facelift Taigo has not yet been approved.

One of its oldest global models that marks its 10th anniversary this year, Tata has unveiled the facelift Tiago in India ahead of its imminent sales arrival.

Officially the fourth refresh afforded to Tata’s smallest model, the latest revision is more comprehensive than the small adaptions applied last year and in 2024.

Exterior changes

Visually, the Tiago now sports an Opel Corsa-esque appearance with restyled headlights, a new sealed upper grille, L-shaped side strakes, a new lower air intake and a redesigned bumper.

Rear facia has also been given a series of revisions. Picture: Tata India

At the rear, Tata has reworked the facia by fitting the Tiago with new light clusters, a full-width LED bar light and changing the look of the bumper, which also gains the same L-shaped strakes and an imitation diffuser.

A dual-tone roof, up to 15-inch alloy wheels on higher-end trim levels and six colour options round the exterior off.

Inside

The most considerable changes have been reserved for the interior where apart from a new dashboard, the climate control panel has been redesigned – still with physical switches – while the centre console gains a pair of wireless smartphone charging pads.

Taking centre stage of the updates is a completely revised interior. Picture: Tata India

On automatic models, the gear lever has been dropped for a rotary dial, while the steering wheel has been tweaked and a digital instrument cluster made available on pricier variants.

Also new are rear air-conditioning vents, a cooled glovebox, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, standard six airbags across all models, and revisions to the 10.25-inch infotainment display.

No power changes

Comprising five trim levels in India, Smart, Pure, Pure+, Creative, Creative+, Tata has retained the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine as before, with output of 63kW/113Nm.

Transmission options again consist of either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual (AMT).

Optional is the Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) option with the same engine and transmission choices, but with powered lowered to 56 kW and torque to 97 Nm.

Not approved

In India, prices range from Rs 469 990 (R80 185) for the entry-level Smart to Rs 855 900 (R146 040) for the Creative CNG fitted with the AMT.

Given Tata’s comeback to South Africa only last year, the facelift Tiago, for now, is unlikely to be offered. However, should approval be given, expect it to possibly only arrive in 2027.

As a reminder, the local Tiago range spans three variants, all powered by the conventional Revotron, and priced from R189 900 to R224 900.