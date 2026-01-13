Tata Nexon and Sierra to make their way to South Africa in 2026

Indian pair to join the Tiago, Punch, Curvv and Harrier that were introduced in 2025.

Indian carmaker Tata returned to South Africa in 2025 with a range of four passenger models, the Tiago, Punch, Curvv, and Harrier.

For 2026 Tata Motors will be building on that momentum with the launch of two new models. The Tata Nexon, India’s best-selling SUV, and Tata Sierra will arrive during the course of the year.

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon is a compact crossover that will join the range between the Punch and Curvv in terms of size. It features similar styling to its SUV family members. Standout features include sequential LED daylight running lights, bi-function full LED headlamps and a dual-tone roof.

The tech rich and spacious interior is distinguished by a two spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo, a next-generation physical touch panel and a grand floor centre console.

As with the rest of the manufacturer’s range, the Tata Nexon makes no compromises when it comes to safety. Thanks to the fitment of equipment such as six airbags and electronic stability control, it achieved a five-star Global NCAP rating in 2024.

Tata Sierra

The Sierra jions the range between the Curvv and top-of-the-range Harrier. This brand-new model aims to offer a fresh and distinctive take on the medium SUV design concept.

The Tata Sierra is a bridge between the past, present and future as it blends nostalgia with cutting edge design and technology. The Tata Sierra received a Red Dot award for its ground-breaking design, the first car in India to hold this distinction.

The Sierra will follow the Tata Nexon to Mzansi. Picture Supplied

Exterior design highlights include Night Saber Bi-LED booster headlamps and LED daytime running lights with welcome and goodbye functionality. At the rear, the Light Saber LED light signature is impossible to miss. Flush door handles and 19-inch alloy wheels reinforce the inherent luxury.

The interior is defined by Persona themed interiors, the segment’s largest sunroof and horizon view triple screens. It stretches across the dashboard, creating one immersive experience. A wide variety of innovative storage areas and a segment leading boot space of 622 litres ensures inherent practicality.

TataMove

Tata’s entire local model offering is now covered by TataMove. This comprehensive aftersales promise gives South African motorists absolute peace of mind long after they drive off the showroom floor.

This integrated support framework will ensure that Tata owners receive fast, reliable assistance when required, whether they are in major metros or rural regions.

TataMove offers the following in aftersales support programmes: