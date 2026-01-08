Tata assures South Africa future further with new aftersales plan

Brand returned to South Africa last year after more than a decade long hiatus.

Having returned to South Africa last year, Tata has officially launched TataMove, a comprehensive aftersales promise designed to give South African motorists peace of mind long after they drive off the showroom floor.

“TataMove is a commitment to all our customers that wherever they move, we’ll be there every step of the way,” says Steven Terblans, General Manager: Aftersales at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles South Africa.

“It is our way of saying: we don’t just hand over keys, we walk the full journey with our customers. Every kilometre. Every milestone,” he adds.

TataMove explained

As part of the promise, TataMove includes the following:

• Five-year/125 000 km vehicle warranty;

• Five-year corrosion protection;

• 24/7 roadside assistance;

• 72-hour mobility solutions to minimise disruption;

• Nationwide service centre coverage;

• OEM-trained technicians;

• Accredited repair facilities;

• High-tech diagnostic equipment;

• Xpress & Quick Service options;

• Dedicated Customer Care hotline

“We approached TataMove from the customers point of view. Real roads, real distances, real budgets and real anxieties. Our goal was simple: remove the fear and uncertainty that comes with vehicle ownership and replace it with confidence,” adds Terblans.

According to Tata, the aftersales promise is significant for first-time buyers, young professionals and families seeking mobility without premium costs.

As standard, all of the brand’s four models, the Tiago, Curvv, Punch and Harrier feature TataMove.

“When something goes wrong with a car, it doesn’t just affect the vehicle, it affects someone’s career, family plans, safety and finances. TataMove is our promise to stand with our customers in those moments,” adds Terblans.

For more information on TataMove and the full Tata vehicle range, visit www.tatacars.co.za.

