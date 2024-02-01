Final renewal? Toyota lifts wraps from facelift Hilux Down Under

Extent of the update expands to new features and the 48-volt mild-hybrid system that adds an additional 12kW/65Nm for short spells.

Easy to spot exterior changes will be rolled-out in Australia from March. No word has yet been made as to whether South Africa would also be privy to the changes. Image: Toyota Australia

The recipient of two mid-life updates since its world debut almost a decade ago, Toyota has afforded the eighth generation Hilux its third and likely final makeover ahead of the all-new generation’s still speculated introduction this year or in 2025.

Darkened farewell

Last revised four years ago to incorporate styling, the apparent final update involves a new grille and bumper said to form an interlocking design, L-shaped side indents housing the fog lamps, a new lower airdam, gloss black mirror caps and blacked-end out headlight clusters.

The mentioned updates, showed in Australia by means of a single image on Toyota’s website, will, however, be rolled-out only on the top-spec SR5 equivalent to the South African-market Hilux Legend.

On the entry-level Workmate, which aligns with the South African-spec unbadged base and higher-up S trim grades, the grille sports a black honeycomb mesh pattern, while the bumper colour switches from grey to black. A new tailgate handles also features.

Finally, the mid-grade SR, roughly the equivalent of the Raider, gets a silver finish on the skidplate.

Added spec

While no images of the rear or interior were revealed, Toyota did confirm an uptick in standard equipment, namely dual-zone climate control, push-button start, all-around one-touch electric windows and carpeted floors on the SR.

Reserved for double cab SR models fitted with the six-speed automatic gearbox, are parking sensors at the front and rear.

At the line-up’s summit, the SR5, Rogue (Legend RS) and GR Sport now come standard with a wireless smartphone charging pad and at the rear, a pair of type-C USB ports as well as climate control vents.

Mild-hybrid jolt

Showcased at Toyota’s annual State of the Motor Industry conference last month, the Australian Hilux, which originates from Thailand rather than form the Prospecton plant in Durban, also gets the 48-volt mild-hybrid system destined for South Africa, only on double cabs fitted with the automatic ‘box and powered by the 2.8 GD-6 turbodiesel engine.

As in Europe, the inclusion of the hybrid system, which adds 12kW/65Nm to the oil-burner’s 150kW/500Nm for short spells, will be restricted to four-wheel-drive models, which has resulted in the fitting of the Multi-Terrain Select system available on the Land Cruiser 300.

On the Old Continent, the system offers five modes developed specifically for the hybrid hardware, Dirt, Sand, Mud, Snow and Rock, the latter only active when switched to low range.

South Africa awaits

Due to go on-sale Down Under next month with pricing to be revealed later, an official announcement from Toyota South Africa confirming the changes remains unknown, however, expectations are the tweaks will eventually be rolled-up at some stage before year-end.

