Toyota Hilux 48V’s clever hybrid system put to the test

South Africa's favourite bakkie beats Ford Ranger and VW Amarok in introducing hybrid technology.

The Ford Ranger and Volkswagen Amarok might be the new high-tech kids on the block. But the ever-trusty and aging Toyota Hilux has gone and outsparked them by being the first bakkie in South Africa to offer some electrical assistance in the form of the new mild hybrid 48V models.

The drive towards new energy sources and electrification is not going to stop. The world is on a journey whether you like it or not. This technology is going to play a part in your life more and more in the future.

Toyota’s current hybrid models have proven to be an unexpected success. In my opinion, it is because of the measured approach taken by Toyota South Africa Motors. They have not overwhelmed their conservative customer base with this “love it or hate it” idea of fully electrified cars.

It is also because the models they have introduced so far are the hybrids that do the thinking, taking the work of “what must charge what, and when”, instead of having to be plugged in somewhere to be charged all the time.

What is Toyota Hilux 48V?

In simple terms, the tried-and-tested 150kW/500Nm, 2.8-litre GD-6 engine remains. But it now drives a compact motor generator using a belt system. This charges a small, 7.6kg, 48-volt, lithium battery located under the rear seats.

Like Toyota’s full hybrid electric systems in the Corolla Cross, this battery is charged during deceleration. Once charged, it sends up to 12kW of power and 65Nm of torque through the motor generator to the engine.

The Toyota Hilux’ 48V hybrid system is not only said to improve the on-road characteristics of the bakkie, but also its off-road manners.

On the road, the additional power of the hybrid 48V system delivers better throttle response and linear acceleration, particularly from a standstill. In turn, regenerative braking creates a more effective and natural deceleration feel.

Better fuel consumption

An enhanced stop-start system allows the engine to remain off for longer periods which, together with the benefits of the hybrid 48V system, it is said to improve fuel efficiency by up to 5% over the conventional non-electrified diesel models in the range.

This hybrid 48V system allows for smoother acceleration when negotiating rough terrain. And the regenerative braking supports safer downhill manoeuvring. The engine’s idling speed is reduced from 720rpm to 600rpm, which increases control.

For the first time, a new multi-terrain select system provides even better performance and control. It gives you the option to adjust the vehicle stability control settings according to the driving conditions. All this while there has been no compromise on towing and payload capacity.

The 48V hybrid is available for the Toyota Hilux and the Fortuner, but only on the 2.8 GD-6 automatic models.

Trail by fire

The Citizen Motoring will be living with a Hilux Toyota 48V Legend for a month to test the technology and the claims in an everyday real-world environment. We will report our findings in May.

