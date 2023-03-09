WATCH: Pair of Ferraris go flying straight into a wall

Motoring Reporter

A race between a pair of Ferraris in Italy ended on a literal high for its occupants, though not in the way either were expecting.

According to reports and subsequent videos on the social media, the accident occurred this past Saturday, in a neighbourhood of the town Osimo in the country’s Ancona province, and involved a 296 GTB Assetto Fiorano and a F12 Berlinetta, reportedly owned by a pair of Belgians vacationing in the country.

Noise of bent metal

While captured soon after happening by witnesses, the prelude to the accident comes by way of CCTV footage from a house that almost became home to the pair Prancing Horses in its back garden.

No doubt unfamiliar with the area, the footage sees the red 296 GTB and blue F12 Berlinetta approach a T-junction too fast mere seconds after a Ford Fiesta had executed a left turn.

The resulting failure to scrub-off speed resulted in both being launched over the sidewalk and directly into a cement wall below the fencing of the house’s garden.

In the footage taken minutes later, the front-engine F12 Berlinetta erupts into flames, while a secondary clip sees it being doused by firefighters after coming to rest on the house’s porch.

The lower flying 296 GTB didn’t combust, but is unlikely to be saved from the scrap heap as both are likely to be declared write-offs should the owners be unable to fix them.

Accordingly, one of the drivers was taken to hospital, but later released as evident by the CCTV footage showing all of the occupants emerging from the wrecked supercars without any apparent injuries.

A police presence wasn’t noted after the accident, though chances are that authorities from the polizia were most likely present after the incident had been filmed. The eventual outcome of what happened to the drivers wasn’t disclosed either.

Car specs

Before being discontinued in 2017 and replaced by the 812 Superfast, the F12 had been Ferrari’s flagship model with outputs of 544kW/690Nm from its normally aspirated 6.3-litre V12.

The 296 GTB only debuted two years ago, as Maranello’s entry-level model and replacement for the F8 Tributo with outputs of 610kW/740Nm from an electrically assisted 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6.

Despite receiving no extra grunt, the crashed Assetto Fiorano provides another to the type of driver it belong to as the cost option package doesn’t came with any interior door panels, swaps the rear window for a plastic screen and additionally receives adjustable Multimatic shock absorbers and special Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2R tyres.

For reference, pricing for the standard 296 GTB starts at R6 804 200 with the drop-top GTS retailing from R7 494 800.

More clips of the wreck

No grace

Additional information and videos from APG via carscoops.com.