By Faizel Patel

3 Dec 2024

10:07 am

Festive season pain: Petrol and diesel prices to increase from Wednesday

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced that the price of both 93 and 95-octane petrol will increase.

Petrol, Diesel fuel prices to increase from Wednesday

Picture: Neil McCartney

As the festive season kicks in, South African motorists will have to pay more for petrol and diesel at the pumps.

The increase, from Wednesday, 4 December, comes after a few months of reprieve for cash-strapped motorists who benefitted from significant drops in the petrol price.

Petrol and diesel prices

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has announced that the price of both 93 and 95-octane petrol will increase by 17 cents per litre from Wednesday, 4 December.

The price of diesel (0.05% sulphur) increases by 54.9 cents per litre, and diesel with 0.005% sulphur goes up by 55.9 cents per litre.

Meanwhile, illuminating paraffin will cost 66 cents more per litre, while the price of LP gas increases by R1.72 per kilogram

How much fuel will cost you?

When the fuel price decrease kicks in, a litre of 95 unleaded petrol will now cost R21.30 per litre while 93 Unleaded will now retail at R21.15

The wholesale price of 0.05% diesel will increase to R19.21 per litre and 0.005% will cost R19.33

Reasons for petrol increase

DMRE spokesperson Robert Maake said several factors contributed to the increases in petrol and diesel prices including the international petroleum product prices and the rand/US dollar exchange rate.

