Department of Health confirms 24 ambulances allegedly sabotaged by staff

Repeated and unexplained damage to EMS vehicles was spotted by the dealership conducting repairs in October.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) staff in Mpumalanga are believed to be behind the sabotage of their own vehicles.

The Department of Health (DoH) confirmed that the provincial office was investigating suspicious malicious damage to ambulances by EMS personnel.

The DoH was responding to a question posed in parliament. Last week, it provided details of the extent of the vehicle’s problems

Fuel contamination and punctured pipes

Staff members were first implicated in October after 24 ambulances were rendered inoperable due to multiple acts of unexplained damage.

Sabotage to the vehicles was first suggested by the automotive dealer tasked with servicing the vehicles after multiple ambulances were sent in for repairs for the same faults.

The dealership listed seven suspected acts of sabotage, including the addition of oil to the brake fluid reservoir, fuel contamination, punctured radiator pipes and removed fuses.

Other faults that could imply neglect rather than sabotage, included vehicles driven without water in the radiator and damaged seatbelts due to misuse.

In her question to the health ministry, Economic Freedom Fighters’ MP Lorato Tito-Duba suggested the staff’s motive for the alleged sabotage was in order to skip work.

Under investigation

Mpumalanga police could not confirm on Tuesday if any cases had yet been opened against any individuals, while the province’s health department could not confirm if any individual staff members had yet faced any disciplinary action.

However, the Ministry of Health confirmed that the dealership and the head of the provincial health department were working together to investigate the matter.

“The outcome thereof will determine the nature of consequence management to be applied to the officials involved,” the ministry’s written response stated.

While the investigations were underway, flagged EMS stations have been instructed by the department to oversee tighter fleet management.

Additionally, refuelling is limited to select filling stations to help eliminate fuel contamination.

“These acts have had a negative impact on service delivery with slower response times and adds to the workload on the remaining operational ambulances,” the ministry concluded.

