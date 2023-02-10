FIA boss Ben Sulayem steps back from sport’s handling

AFP

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem will step back from the daily management of Formula One, his organisation confirmed on Wednesday, as tensions between the sport and its governing body soar following controversies involving him.

An FIA spokesman on Wednesday confirmed to AFP media reports that Ben Sulayem sent a letter to F1 teams announcing that he would give up the day-to-day management of the most prestigious motorsport.

Plan had been drawn up

The plan was “clearly stated” before his 2021 election in a manifesto where he promised to nominate an FIA director-general and introduce a “revised governance structure” under a team based on “transparency, democracy and growth”, the spokesman added.

The FIA last month unveiled an overhaul of its department responsible for single-seater racing under the leadership of Nikolas Tombazis, who is now in charge of its day-to-day control.

The announcement comes as the FIA and F1’s American owners Liberty Media are at loggerheads over a series of controversies involving Ben Sulayem.

The tweets

The FIA president sparked a spat with Liberty Media last month when he described as “an inflated price tag” a report in Bloomberg that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund had tried and failed to buy F1 for $20 billion.

ALSO READ: FLOYD ON F1: Stand-off looms between teams and FIA boss

Writing on Twitter, former multiple Middle East rally champion Ben Sulayem remarked, “any potential buyer is advised to apply common sense, consider the greater good of the sport and come with a clear, sustainable plan – not just a lot of money.

“It is our duty to consider what the future impact will be for promoters in terms of increased hosting fees and other commercial costs (in the event of any such sale).”

Liberty not happy

According to media reports, a letter by Liberty Media and F1 to the FIA said the remarks interfered in an “unacceptable” way with a commitment not to harm commercial rights.

“The FIA has given unequivocal undertakings that it will not do anything to prejudice the ownership, management and/or exploitation of those rights,” the apparent letter stated.

“The circumstances in which the FIA would have any role in a change of control of the F1 group are very limited. Any suggestion or implication to the contrary, or that any potential purchaser of the F1 business is required to consult with the FIA, is wrong.”

The row has evoked memories of the stand off between Bernie Ecclestone, F1’s former ring master and the FIA under Jean Jean-Marie Balestre in the 1980s.

The 2023 F1 season starts on 5 March in Bahrain.

NOW READ: FLOYD ON F1: Ford’s return the talk of the town