FLOYD ON F1: Ford’s return the talk of the town

John Floyd

The first four F1 teams to revealed their contenders for the 2023 season were Haas, Red Bull, Williams and Alfa Romeo.

Red Bull used the platform of the RB19 to announce the formation of Red Bull Ford from the 2026 season. It will mark the return to F1 after a 20 year gap when last the Ford Cosworth engines powered the 2004 Jordans.

Rumours of Ford’s possible reinvestment in F1 surfaced last year and was perhaps part of the reason for the collapse of the proposed Red Bull Porsche agreement.

Many will remember the phenomenal success of the Ford Cosworth engines, particularly the legendary DFV, used by multiple teams with incredible success in F1. Amassing 176 race wins, 10 Constructors Championships, 13 Drivers Championships and 681 races entered, Ford Cosworth engines rank third behind Ferrari and Mercedes.

ALSO READ: FLOYD ON F1: The weighty issue of greener racing cars

New chapter for F1

Despite leaving F1 prior to the hybrid era, Ford Performance has remained active in motorsport and is involved with in multiple racing series globally, including the World Rally Championship, World Rallycross, Nascar and Australian Supercars.

Red Bull Ford from the 2026 season, the new partnership between Red Bull and Ford, will run from 2026 until 2030 and will provide expertise in items such as internal combustion and electric motors, control systems and development in the quest for more efficiency with sustainable fuels.

Ford’s executive chairman Bill Ford is reported as saying: “This is the start of a thrilling new chapter in Ford’s motorsport story that began when my great-grandfather won a race that helped launch our company.

“Ford is returning to the sport, bringing our long tradition of innovation, sustainability and electrification to one of the world’s most visible stages.”

ALSO READ: FLOYD ON F1: Stand-off looms between teams and FIA boss

Boss delighted

Now it gets interesting as we read the statement from Stefano Domenicali.

“The news that Ford is coming to F1 from 2026 is great for the sport and we are excited to see them join the incredible automotive partners already in F1,” the F1 boss said.

“Ford is a global brand with an incredible heritage in racing and the automotive world and they see the huge value that our platform provides with over half a billion fans around the world.

ALSO READ: Rumours true: Frédéric Vasseur takes over as Ferrari F1 boss

“Our commitment to be Net Zero Carbon by 2030 and to introduce sustainable fuels in the F1 cars from 2026 is also an important reason for their decision to enter F1.

“We cannot wait for the Ford logo to be racing round F1’s iconic circuits from 2026.”

What about GM bid?

These words from the CEO of F1 show great enthusiasm for a returning automotive giant to the sport. But it is somewhat ironic that a bid from another US automotive company is met with such incredible resistance by teams and commercial rights holder alike.

I totally understand the General Motors, Cadillac situation involves the formation of a new team. Sadly it means the research and development departments, including an existing motorsport division, cannot be part of the global goal of higher efficiency engines, sustainable fuels and more innovative technology in EVs, for the future of road transport.

Perhaps it is time to rethink and return to an era of motorsport when it was sport and to develop an efficient, modern equivalent of the DFV, that would make many fans very happy.